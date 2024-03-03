"GOAT talk" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden reacts as his father strikes a pose with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Netflix Slam

Andre Agassi struck a pose with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the Netflix Slam in Las Vegas, and his son reacted to it with a two-word comment.

Spaniards Nadal and Alcaraz are currently in Las Vegas, where they are set to face each other at the Netflix Slam on Sunday (March 3). The exhibition event will be held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Vegas' Mandalay Beach Resort. Andre Agassi, a former World No. 1, will also be a part of the proceedings to commentate on the action.

Ahead of the event, Agassi came together with Nadal and Alcaraz to pose for a picture. The 8-time Grand Slam winner posted the picture on social media with a caption.

"Champions in town #VEGAS," Agassi wrote in an Instagram post, which also included 2 trophy emojis.

Jaden, the 22-year-old son of Agassi and Steffi Graf who plays as a pitcher for the USC Trojans baseball team, reacted to the post via a comment.

"Goat talk" Jaden wrote.

Other iconic names set to join Agassi as commentators during the event include Patrick McEnroe, Jim Courier, Mary Joe Rodriguez, and Andy Roddick. Retired tennis icons David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez will commentate in Spanish. The event will be hosted by Kay Adams and will feature analyst Prakash Amritraj as well.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will head to Indian Wells after the Netflix Slam

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz speak onstage during The Netflix Slam media availability event at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Following the conclusion of the Netflix Slam, both Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are set to travel to California for the Indian Wells Masters. Nadal, who has recovered from a hip injury sustained during the Brisbane International, will make his first appearance at the ATP 1000 tournament since losing the 2022 final to Taylor Fritz.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner skipped the Australian Open and the Qatar Open due to fitness-related issues but is now in line to make a return to the court. He has a 59-11 win-loss record at the tournament and won the title in 2007, 2009, and 2013.

Alcaraz is the defending Indian Wells champion, having defeated Daniil Medvedev in last year's final. The 20-year-old sustained an ankle injury at the recently-concluded Rio Open during his Round of 32 match against Thiago Monteiro. However, an MRI revealed that it was a minor sprain, facilitating a swift recovery for the Spaniard.

The current ATP World No. 2 has also been dealing with a dip in form since his 2023 Wimbledon Championships triumph against Novak Djokovic; a period that has seen him go without winning any titles.

