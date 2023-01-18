"GOAT wins don't come easy" - Frances Tiafoe happy compatriot Mackenzie McDonald has a 'story to tell his grandkids' after Rafael Nadal upset

Frances Tiafoe is elated about his compatriot Mackenzie McDonald’s victory against Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open. The 27-year-old American downed the defending champion in a straight-sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 victory in the second round of the tournament on Wednesday, bringing up the biggest win of his career yet.

Tiafoe, who won his second-round match against Juncheng Shang hours later, spoke about Rafael Nadal’s recent form in his post-match press conference.

“I think it's been a question mark how Rafa has been feeling for a little bit now,” he said, “I mean, it's tough. Rafa has been running around doing this for a long time. I don't know where his body is at, but he is an absolute legend.”

Speaking about his countryman’s success against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open, the American, who himself emerged victorious against the Spaniard in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open, stated that he encouraged McDonald to pull off an upset similar to his. Additionally, he had also asked McDonald to take note of Taylor Fritz’s 2022 Indian Wells and ATP Finals glories and Tommy Paul’s 2022 Paris Masters win against the World No. 2.

“I told Mackey, Listen, you could join the three amigos, you know: me, Fritz, and Tommy. We all got him. I don't know if you want to join it,” Frances Tiafoe said about the American’s getting the better of Rafael Nadal, “I told him, ‘You're going to be in a position to win today. You can win today.’”

The 24-year-old further added that he was thrilled with Mackenzie McDonald’s win against the 22-time Grand Slam champion and remarked that the World No. 65 would now have a special story to tell his grandkids.

“I'm happy for Mackey. GOAT wins don't come easy. Something to tell his grandkids one day, and you have to be happy for that guy,” Tiafoe said.

"Selfishly, I would have loved that matchup again" - Frances Tiafoe on unfulfilled wish of playing against Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe after his victory against the Spaniard at 2022 US Open

While Frances Tiafoe was happy with his compatriot's victory against Australian Open defending champion Rafael Nadal, the young American, who was drawn in the Spaniard’s quarter, admitted that he was hoping to have a rematch of the 2022 US Open in the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

“You know, selfishly, yes, I would have loved that matchup again because beating him in New York that day definitely changed my life,” the World No. 17 said.

He, however, reiterated that he was happy for McDonald and was now hoping to face him in the fourth round instead.

“But, you know, against it, I'm happy for Mackey, that hopefully he keeps going and hopefully we play in the fourth round. So it's kind of a win for both,” he said.

