Russian tennis player Anastasia Gasanova recently made scathing remarks about Ukraine while also shedding light on her ordeal while living in the city of Odesa.

In a series of stories posted on her Instagram, the Russian recalled how, despite being a promising tennis player, she was asked to leave Ukraine because of her nationality. According to Gasanova, the Ukrainian armed forces killed people just for speaking the Russian language.

"I tell everything from the first person, what specifically I or my closest friends have seen. We were forced to leave Ukraine. According to eyewitnesses, the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed people for speaking Russian," Gasanova said.

The 23-year-old further claimed that it was impossible to wear the Russian national team uniform in Ukraine after 2014 due to the risk of being shot.

"After May 2, 2014, it was impossible to wear Russian national team clothing, because they could shoot you unceremoniously," Gasanova continued.

Gasanova also reflected on the recent bombing of the Crimean Bridge purportedly by Ukrainian forces, proclaiming that "God didn't give them brains."

"God didn't give them brains, unfortunately," Gasanova said. "Why are they so happy? If they want to take back Crimea... breaking is not building."

Anastasia Gasanova then shifted her attention to an alleged coup in Ukraine in 2014, claiming that things weren't what they seemed like.

"It wasn't the way you've been told...there were massive protests there and they say that President Viktor Yanukovych fled the country when what happened is They threatened to kill him," she said.

Anastasia Gasanova's 2022 season so far

2022 Adelaide International 1: Day 1

Anastasia Gasanova began her 2022 season at the Adelaide International, where she lost to Misaka Doi in the second round. After several early losses, the Russian played her way through the qualifiers at Roland Garros but lost to Marie Bouzkova, 6-2, 6-1 in the first round.

She then achieved her best result of the year, reaching the quarterfinals of the Makarska Open - a Challenger event in Croatia - where she lost to Jule Niemeier.

Ansatasia Gasanova will now be hoping for a strong finish to a rather disappointing season. She will square off against Viktorija Golubic at the Open de Rouen on Tuesday.

Poll : 0 votes