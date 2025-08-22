"God on our side to defeat Sinner & Satan" - Fans react hilariously to Carlos Alcaraz's church visit in NYC ahead of US Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz is all set to kick off his 2025 US Open campaign, but before stepping on court, the Spaniard has been enjoying his time in New York City, even paying a visit to a church. Fans, however, couldn’t resist adding a humorous twist, hilariously linking his visit to Jannik Sinner.
Alcaraz recently won the Cincinnati Masters against arch-rival Jannik Sinner, with the Italian forced to retire in the final due to health issues. He then wasted no time in flying to New York alongside fellow WTA champion Iga Swiatek and took no rest before joining his mixed doubles partner Emma Raducanu.
The duo began their campaign against Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper but fell short in their opener. Still, after enjoying the experience of playing together, both quickly shifted their attention to their singles campaigns as they gear up for the challenges ahead.
Carlos Alcaraz has been making time for personal moments, too. Recently, pictures of him visiting a church surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). He was spotted chatting with the priest, receiving blessings, and even taking a selfie together, sending fans buzzing online.
"God on our side to defeat Sinner and Satan. lesssss go," one fan wrote on X.
"He saw the draw and said: all I got is prayer," another wrote.
One account posted:
"I'm crying this is one of the most hilarious things he couldve done."
"He said he needs all the help he can get," one user commented.
"He saw what happened to Grigor and called for divine protection," another joined in.
One account tweeted:
"Sinner has this guy praying to the Gods so that he can win the US Open."
Carlos Alcaraz has been handed a tough draw at US Open 2025
Carlos Alcaraz looks to be in great spirits as he gears up to open his US Open campaign against Reilly Opelka on Sunday, August 24. Fresh off his title run in Cincinnati, the Spaniard will be carrying plenty of confidence into the year’s final Grand Slam.
Should Alcaraz get past home favorite Opelka, he would next face either Mattia Bellucci or Shang Juncheng, followed by a potential clash with Luciano Darderi or Rinky Hijikata. While all of these players are capable opponents, none are likely to trouble the former World No. 1 if he finds his top level.
The real test for him begins in the fourth round, where he could run into former champion Daniil Medvedev or fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Should he clear that hurdle, a potential quarterfinal against either Ben Shelton or Casper Ruud looms.
From there, things only get tougher. A semifinal clash could pit him against 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, Holger Rune, Jakub Mensik, or Taylor Fritz. If he makes it through, the final might bring a showdown with Jannik Sinner, Jack Draper, or Alexander Zverev.