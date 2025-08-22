"God on our side to defeat Sinner & Satan" - Fans react hilariously to Carlos Alcaraz's church visit in NYC ahead of US Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz is all set to kick off his 2025 US Open campaign, but before stepping on court, the Spaniard has been enjoying his time in New York City, even paying a visit to a church. Fans, however, couldn’t resist adding a humorous twist, hilariously linking his visit to Jannik Sinner.

Ad

Alcaraz recently won the Cincinnati Masters against arch-rival Jannik Sinner, with the Italian forced to retire in the final due to health issues. He then wasted no time in flying to New York alongside fellow WTA champion Iga Swiatek and took no rest before joining his mixed doubles partner Emma Raducanu.

The duo began their campaign against Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper but fell short in their opener. Still, after enjoying the experience of playing together, both quickly shifted their attention to their singles campaigns as they gear up for the challenges ahead.

Ad

Trending

Carlos Alcaraz has been making time for personal moments, too. Recently, pictures of him visiting a church surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). He was spotted chatting with the priest, receiving blessings, and even taking a selfie together, sending fans buzzing online.

"God on our side to defeat Sinner and Satan. lesssss go," one fan wrote on X.

∆B 🎭 @CaughtAtGully God on our side to defeat Sinner and Satan. lesssss go

Ad

"He saw the draw and said: all I got is prayer," another wrote.

One account posted:

"I'm crying this is one of the most hilarious things he couldve done."

sophia @mvlaren I'm crying this is one of the most hilarious things he couldve done

Ad

"He said he needs all the help he can get," one user commented.

"He saw what happened to Grigor and called for divine protection," another joined in.

One account tweeted:

"Sinner has this guy praying to the Gods so that he can win the US Open."

Carlos Alcaraz has been handed a tough draw at US Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz looks to be in great spirits as he gears up to open his US Open campaign against Reilly Opelka on Sunday, August 24. Fresh off his title run in Cincinnati, the Spaniard will be carrying plenty of confidence into the year’s final Grand Slam.

Ad

Should Alcaraz get past home favorite Opelka, he would next face either Mattia Bellucci or Shang Juncheng, followed by a potential clash with Luciano Darderi or Rinky Hijikata. While all of these players are capable opponents, none are likely to trouble the former World No. 1 if he finds his top level.

The real test for him begins in the fourth round, where he could run into former champion Daniil Medvedev or fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Should he clear that hurdle, a potential quarterfinal against either Ben Shelton or Casper Ruud looms.

From there, things only get tougher. A semifinal clash could pit him against 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, Holger Rune, Jakub Mensik, or Taylor Fritz. If he makes it through, the final might bring a showdown with Jannik Sinner, Jack Draper, or Alexander Zverev.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More