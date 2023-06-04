"God is a woman, cause how on Earth is she doing all of this?" - Tennis fans in awe of Elina Svitolina after Ukrainian reaches French Open QF

Elina Svitolina advanced into the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open after she took down ninth seed Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round on Sunday (June 6). Following the win, the tennis world came forward to sing the praises of the Ukrainian.

Day 8 of Roland Garros met with several surprises and brilliant moments, and one of them was Elina Svitolina upsetting Kasatkina 6-4, 7-6(5). The heroic victory helped the former World No. 3 reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal after coming back from maternity leave.

Elina Svitolina gave birth to her daughter, Skai, last October, and she marked her return to the tennis court in Charleston, earlier this year, in April. After a series of disappointing results in WTA tournaments, the 28-year-old stunned Anna Blinkova to win her 17th career title in Strasbourg in the final week of May.

Elina Svitolina is having a memorable campaign in Paris these last few days, as she has defeated Martina Trevisan, Storm Sanders, Anna Blinkova, and now, Daria Kasatkina in order to keep the hopes of her first Grand Slam title alive.

Following the valiant display of her on-court adroitness at Stade Roland Garros, tennis fans flocked to social media to support the Ukrainian wholeheartedly, applauding the two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist for being a top player in tennis even after becoming a mother.

"like idc, GOD IS A WOMAN, cause how on Earth is she doing all of this, I am in awe." A Twitter user wrote

Marty @Svitoflopina like idc, GOD IS A WOMAN, cause how on Earth is she doing all of this, I am in awe like idc, GOD IS A WOMAN, cause how on Earth is she doing all of this, I am in awe https://t.co/1NPNPiWEDY

Marty @Svitoflopina much to think about, like she was in the trenches, got pregnant, came back after delivering a child, went back to ITFs and is playing better than ever, different mindset as well, won her 17th title, got into another grandslam QF just after being back on tour for 2 months... much to think about, like she was in the trenches, got pregnant, came back after delivering a child, went back to ITFs and is playing better than ever, different mindset as well, won her 17th title, got into another grandslam QF just after being back on tour for 2 months...

On a similar note, a few fans hailed the 28-year-old for imparting top-notch performances regularly without any signs of fatigue on the grand stage.

"Honestly her kid will be so proud of her when she sees this a few years down the line." Another user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



2 months later & she has a live ranking of #73



She wasn’t afraid to play ITF’s & small tournaments & do whatever it takes



Comeback story of the year.



Elina Svitolina was out of top 1000 when she made her comeback on April 3rd2 months later & she has a live ranking of #73She wasn’t afraid to play ITF’s & small tournaments & do whatever it takesComeback story of the year. Elina Svitolina was out of top 1000 when she made her comeback on April 3rd2 months later & she has a live ranking of #73She wasn’t afraid to play ITF’s & small tournaments & do whatever it takesComeback story of the year. 💙💛 https://t.co/KNs60t1aXV

Jacopo @Outoftennis Elina Svitolina back to the top 100.

#1344 on April 9 Elina Svitolina back to the top 100. #1344 on April 9 https://t.co/UdUI9f6ugG

Nick McCarvel @NickMcCarvel

Oct.: Gives birth to daughter Skaï



Jan. 2023: Resumes training

April: Returns to WTA



June 4th, 2023: Is into the March 2022: Elina Svitolina plays last match before announcing pregnancyOct.: Gives birth to daughter SkaïJan. 2023: Resumes trainingApril: Returns to WTAJune 4th, 2023: Is into the #RolandGarros QFs, her 9th at a major in her career - and first since 2021 USO March 2022: Elina Svitolina plays last match before announcing pregnancyOct.: Gives birth to daughter SkaïJan. 2023: Resumes trainingApril: Returns to WTAJune 4th, 2023: Is into the #RolandGarros QFs, her 9th at a major in her career - and first since 2021 USO

BirrOrso @BirrOrso @WTA @ElinaSvitolina

10 months ago the baby expecting Umpire at Iga's Charity Games, today Happy Mom and the Winner !

Just GaElina !!!

🫶 10 months ago the baby expecting Umpire at Iga's Charity Games, today Happy Mom and the Winner !Just GaElina !!! @WTA @ElinaSvitolina 👏👏👏👏👏10 months ago the baby expecting Umpire at Iga's Charity Games, today Happy Mom and the Winner !Just GaElina !!! 🇵🇱🫶🇺🇦 https://t.co/UwgLOq25oU

Jacob Cersosimo @JacobCersosimo José Morgado @josemorgado Elina Svitolina, playing her first Grand Slam since giving birth in October, is back into the QFs of a Major for the 1st time since the 2021 US Open.



Beats top 10 Daria Kasatkina for an 8th straight win, 6-4, 7-6(5).



Awaits Sabalenka-Stephens.



What an incredible story! Elina Svitolina, playing her first Grand Slam since giving birth in October, is back into the QFs of a Major for the 1st time since the 2021 US Open. Beats top 10 Daria Kasatkina for an 8th straight win, 6-4, 7-6(5). Awaits Sabalenka-Stephens. What an incredible story! https://t.co/qTkEaxpz6s The best story at #RolandGarros this year! Vamos Elina! twitter.com/josemorgado/st… The best story at #RolandGarros this year! Vamos Elina! twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

NIZA @legendaryniz twitter.com/josemorgado/st… José Morgado @josemorgado Elina Svitolina, playing her first Grand Slam since giving birth in October, is back into the QFs of a Major for the 1st time since the 2021 US Open.



Beats top 10 Daria Kasatkina for an 8th straight win, 6-4, 7-6(5).



Awaits Sabalenka-Stephens.



What an incredible story! Elina Svitolina, playing her first Grand Slam since giving birth in October, is back into the QFs of a Major for the 1st time since the 2021 US Open. Beats top 10 Daria Kasatkina for an 8th straight win, 6-4, 7-6(5). Awaits Sabalenka-Stephens. What an incredible story! https://t.co/qTkEaxpz6s She's been killing it since she returned. Love it. #RolandGarros She's been killing it since she returned. Love it. #RolandGarros twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Following defeat against Elina Svitolina, Daria Kasatkina met with boos from the French Open crowd

2023 French Open - Day Eight

After a heroic 6-4, 7-6(5) win over Russia's Daria Kasatkina, the audience at Court Suzanne Lenglen showed great support for Elina Svitolina. On the other hand, the ninth seed was met with a lot of boos and jeers after the loss.

Recently, the Ukrainian tennis professional explained the reason behind not shaking hands with players from Russia and Belarus. After her third-round victory in the French Open, she revealed that she wouldn't be shaking hands with Russians and Belarusians as a show of solidarity with her country’s government. Ukraine, for those out of the loop, has been under attack by Russia for months on end since last year.

However, her opinion drafted a strong line of different opinions among tennis fans. Few of them understood her stand, while some thought that the players shouldn't be blamed for war and disputes. As a result, similar scenes were witnessed on Sunday when Elina Svitolina took down Daria Kasatkina, as no handshake was exchanged between the two.

