"Goes crazyyyy" - Coco Gauff ecstatic as New Balance unveils new The Coco CG-1 'Star-Studded' shoes "inspired by Olympic spirit" ahead of Paris 2024

Coco Gauff expressed her excitement as New Balance unveiled their latest edition of the Coco CG1 'Star Studded' inspired by the American flag. The American will don these shoes at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gauff and New Balance started their partnership when the former was only 14 years old and signed an extension when she turned 18. The 20-year-old was delighted to continue her partnership with the sports brand and said how she couldn't ask for a better team that was able to match her passion for the game.

"I couldn't ask for a more committed team that is forward-thinking in their approach and match my love for the game with their passion for quality and creativity," Guaff said to Forbes in 2022.

The reigning US Open champion also mentioned how the New Balance team was like a family to her as they had been with her since her junior tennis years.

"New Balance has supported me since my junior tennis years and has been by my side for the biggest moments of my career. The team feels like family, so it was an easy decision to extend with a team that has embraced me as a person and genuinely works to help bring out my best."

New Balance also has a special line of tennis shoes branded around the World No. 2 called the Coco CG1 which the American dons on the court. They recently unveiled her shoes for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Inspired by the American flag, the shoes consisting of stars and the red, blue, and white colors are named 'Star Studded' and were unveiled on New Balance's Instagram.

Coco Gauff expressed her excitement over these shoes as she shared the post on her Instagram story and mentioned how the shoes were inspired by the Olympic spirit.

“Inspired by olympic spirit Paris color way goes crazyyyy,” Gauff wrote on Instagram.

Coco Gauff's Instagram Story

"I'll treat it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience" - Coco Gauff calls the Olympics a top priority

Coco Gauff

Ahead of the 2024 Italian Open, Coco Gauff said that the Olympics were a top priority for her, equally important as the Majors. She stated her goal was to get a medal but pondered over how the grass-to-clay transition would be as the Games will take place soon after Wimbledon.

"For me, the Olympics is a top priority. I would say equal to the Grand Slams. I wouldn't put it above or below just because I've never played before. This is my first time. Obviously, I always want to do well, try to get a medal. Yeah, I mean, but the prep is going to be interesting because I've never done the grass-to-clay transition before," Gauff told the press.

The World No. 2 mentioned that she wanted to immerse herself in the experience, treating it as a once-in-a-lifetime thing even though she wished for many chances.

"I'm not putting too much pressure on it because I really want to fully indulge in the experience. Hopefully I can have the experience multiple times in my lifetime. I'll treat it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Gauff added.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled to begin on 26th July.

