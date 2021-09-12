"Going to carry this loss for a very long time, it will motivate me to do better" - Leylah Fernandez after losing US Open final

Leylah Fernandez's dream run at the 2021 US Open ended in heartbreak as she suffered a tight two-set loss to fellow teenager Emma Raducanu in Saturday's final.

Fernandez became a crowd favorite over the course of the tournament, posting some incredible wins in the earlier rounds. However, she couldn't quite replicate that success in the summit clash.

After dropping a highly-competitive opening set, the Canadian broke early in the second but got broken right back. And while she fought right until the end, Raducanu was able to hold her nerve and close out a resounding 6-4, 6-3 win.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Leylah Fernandez conceded it was a tough match and that she made too many mistakes at crucial points. But the 19-year-old vowed to use the loss as a source of motivation, asserting that she would keep it at the back of her mind "for a very long time".

"No, it was definitely a very tough match for the both of us," Fernandez said. "I unfortunately made one too many mistakes in key moments and she took advantage of it."

"Well, right now it has sunk in," she added. "I am still disappointed. I think this loss, I'm going to carry it for a very long time. I think it will motivate me to do better in training, better for the next opportunity I get."

Leylah Fernandez further reflected positively on her overall performance throughout the tournament, describing her time in New York as "magical".

The 19-year-old produced some of the biggest upsets of the fortnight, including thrilling three-set wins over Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka. Fernandez claimed she would take home some important lessons from her run, including a newfound understanding of how to recuperate from a big win.

"Yes, it's definitely magical," Fernandez said of her time in New York. "I think the most important lesson that I've learned is how to recuperate after so many great wins in a row. After every win I was so happy, so excited. I just wanted to go back on court and play again."

According to Fernandez, she has improved a lot both on- and off-court over the last couple of weeks. The youngster said she was "very happy" with the way she competed and handled herself throughout.

"But, no, I'm very happy with myself, with the way I competed, and the play I played, the way I acted on court the past two weeks," Fernandez said. "I've improved a lot not only tennis-wise but emotionally and mentally."

"I was very lucky to have a great team behind me telling me to calm down, enjoy this win now" - Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez credited her team for her success, before adding that watching her family and coaches smile and enjoy their time on Arthur Ashe meant more to her than winning.

The youngster also said her team had been telling her to stay calm and enjoy her incredible run here in New York, and that she was grateful for having such a strong support system.

"I think it's just seeing my whole box there enjoying their time, enjoying their time in Arthur Ashe, outside the court, too. I love seeing them smile," Fernandez said. "I love my time here with the crowd, but seeing my family and my coach, my fitness coach, my agents, all there smiling, having fun, means a lot more to me than any victory."

"I was very lucky to have a great team behind me telling me to calm down, enjoy this win now tonight, then the very next day let's get back to work," the 19-year-old added.

