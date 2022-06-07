"Going into the grass-court season, playing as well as she is, she’s gonna be hard to beat this year" - Craig Tiley on Iga Swiatek

Only halfway through 2022 and Iga Swiatek has already had one of the best seasons ever by a player on the Tour. She has produced some incredible numbers during her ongoing 35-match unbeaten run, which began at the Qatar Open back in February.

The Polish player won her second Grand Slam title this past week at the French Open. Her unbeaten streak could extend by at least a few more matches given her dominance, as per Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley's assessment. He believes she will be hard to beat for the rest of the season.

Speaking on an episode of The AO Show podcast, Tiley, who is also the Tournament Director of the Australian Open, felt Swiatek's streak might continue on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

"She’s certainly doing well, I think 35 straight wins, I believe that ties Venus williams’ record from over 10 years ago, so it's a remarkable achievement. She’s won the French [Open] before and winning it again and now going into the grass court season, playing as well as she is, she’s gonna be hard to beat this year and she’s been dominant in the matches that she’s been winning," Tiley said.

Iga Swiatek's dominant run has followed that of Ashleigh Barty's, who was also very difficult to beat leading up to her retirement in January this year.

Tiley said the Swiatek vs Barty match-up would have been very interesting to see if Barty was still playing. He also included Coco Gauff in the mix as a future star.

"I look back and say that it’d be an interesting match-up between Ash and Iga during the year. But Iga right now is playing dominant tennis. Though I will say that I think Coco Gauff is a player of the future, has got potential to play a really good game, maybe just got overwhelmed when she lost 6-1, 6-3 in the finals," said Tiley.

He then went on to further praise Iga Swiatek for her conduct off the court as well.

"Iga gets on with her business and just finds a way to win matches. But off the court (she's) very friendly and very responsive too. Any time I've sent her a note or congratulated her, I always get a response from Iga. She's got a magnificent personality," Tiley said.

'Too much experience, too much big game-ness and her record in finals is exceptional' - Courtney Walsh on Iga Swiatek

2022 French Open - Day Fourteen

Echoing Tiley's thoughts, Australian tennis journalist Courtney Walsh also lauded Swiatek's game. He reflected on the 2022 French Open final between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.

Speaking on the same podcast episode, he observed that Gauff got better as the match progressed, but the World No. 1 was just too strong for the American teenager to overcome.

"Look it was probably less competitive than what I had hoped it would be, Coco was clearly nervous in that first set, I did like the way she rallied really, in the second set but Iga Swiatek had too much power," Walsh said.

He highlighted Swiatek's quality in big matches, particularly in finals.

"I suppose too much experience, too much big game-ness and her record in finals is exceptional. Since she dropped her first, I don’t think she’s lost a final since then. We know that it’s 35 matches in a row, I think the way that she’s putting those finals is exhilarating," said Walsh.

Ralph Alex Arakal @ralpharakal



Everything in tournaments held in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, and Rome as well. Splendid.



📸Getty Images Iga Swiatek, winner of @rolandgarros #FrenchOpen2022 , has won every game she played since Feb 16, 2022.Everything in tournaments held in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, and Rome as well. Splendid.📸Getty Images Iga Swiatek, winner of @rolandgarros #FrenchOpen2022, has won every game she played since Feb 16, 2022.Everything in tournaments held in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, and Rome as well. Splendid. 📸Getty Images https://t.co/5R1b19Kbm9

The Polish superstar will now aim to carry her hardcourt and claycourt success to the grasscourts of Wimbledon. Her best result there was a fourth-round appearance in 2021.

She is already way ahead of World No.2 Annet Kontaveit in the rankings. Swiatek has 8631 points while Kontaveit has 4326 points in the WTA rankings. With a deep run at the Wimbledon Championships, she can further extend that lead.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far