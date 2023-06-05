"Going to be insane, Zelenskyy booking his flight right now" - Tennis fans excited for mouthwatering Aryna Sabalenka-Elina Svitolina French Open clash

Fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the highly-anticipated match between Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the 2023 French Open. The two formidable players going head-to-head has ignited an outcry among fans, who are expressing their excitement with a touch of humor and a hint of geopolitical flair.

Svitolina and Sabalenka are set to face each other in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Tuesday, June 6. Svitolina has impressed the tennis world with her comeback in Grand Slams by defeating Daria Kasatkina on Sunday.

Sabalenka, after beating Marta Kostyuk, Iryna Shymanovich, and Kamila Rakhimova, reached the fourth round in Paris for the first time and advanced further with a victory over Sloane Stephens.

Fans are already taking to social media to express their excitement and their concerns.

"Oh, Elina and Sabalenka's match gonna be insane I fear. Zelenskyy booking his Ryan air flight right now," one fan tweeted.

Jakub Wiśniewski from Wiśniewo. @Shankballs Oh Elina and Sabalenka’s match gonna be insane I fear. Zelenskyy booking his Ryan air flight right now. Oh Elina and Sabalenka’s match gonna be insane I fear. Zelenskyy booking his Ryan air flight right now. https://t.co/1EuSFCOsZA

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever Seeing what a nervous wreck Sabalenka became today for absolutely no reason and despite being in total control, I can totally see her imploding and hitting herself off the court against Svitolina. Seeing what a nervous wreck Sabalenka became today for absolutely no reason and despite being in total control, I can totally see her imploding and hitting herself off the court against Svitolina.

"What would be more nauseating: If Elina Svitolina Monfils--the repulsive hypocrite super patriot--were to win; OR if sour-faced super grunting Aryna Sabalenka were to win?!! Hard to say. Shakespeare: A plague on both your houses, " another fan outcried

michael haley @michaelbookit @TennisChannel What would be more nauseating: If Elina Svitolina Monfils--the repulsive hypocrite super patriot--were to win; OR if sour-faced super grunting Aryna Sabalenka were to win?!! Hard to say. Shakespeare: A plague on both your houses. @TennisChannel What would be more nauseating: If Elina Svitolina Monfils--the repulsive hypocrite super patriot--were to win; OR if sour-faced super grunting Aryna Sabalenka were to win?!! Hard to say. Shakespeare: A plague on both your houses.

Here are a few more fan tweets:

Tom Jones 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 @JomTones12 Decent performance from Sabalenka but I expected a bit more from Stephens. Unsure what it means for Sabs and her match vs Svitolina; there were a lot of errors and a lot of times where she was pulled into longer rallies and came up short. Better players- Swiatek- will punish her. Decent performance from Sabalenka but I expected a bit more from Stephens. Unsure what it means for Sabs and her match vs Svitolina; there were a lot of errors and a lot of times where she was pulled into longer rallies and came up short. Better players- Swiatek- will punish her.

Michał 🇺🇦 @radiustachyon Now one have to wonder if Sabalenka will feel safe on Tuesday against Svitolina. Maybe they should just default Elina before the match to provide some friendly conditions? Now one have to wonder if Sabalenka will feel safe on Tuesday against Svitolina. Maybe they should just default Elina before the match to provide some friendly conditions?

James Gray @jamesgraysport



It will be the most high-profile sporting encounter between Ukraine and Russia/Belarus since the war began.



#RolandGarros



inews.co.uk/sport/tennis/a… Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka will face Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on Tuesday in the quarter-finalsIt will be the most high-profile sporting encounter between Ukraine and Russia/Belarus since the war began. Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka will face Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on Tuesday in the quarter-finalsIt will be the most high-profile sporting encounter between Ukraine and Russia/Belarus since the war began.#RolandGarrosinews.co.uk/sport/tennis/a…

Rob Maul @Rob_Maul Elina Svitolina reaches the French Open QF in her first Slam since having a child. The Olympic bronze medallist may have to play Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday. If that happens it'd be the highest-profile sporting occasion between Ukraine v RUS/BEL since the war began Elina Svitolina reaches the French Open QF in her first Slam since having a child. The Olympic bronze medallist may have to play Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday. If that happens it'd be the highest-profile sporting occasion between Ukraine v RUS/BEL since the war began

Elina Svitolina Extends Winning Streak to Eight Matches at French Open

Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina showcased her remarkable form as she eliminated defending semifinalist and World No. 9 Daria Kasatkina in a straight-set victory of 6-4, 7-6(5) in the fourth round of the claycourt Major.

Notably, this triumph marked Svitolina's first Top-10 win since her return from maternity leave, adding another significant milestone to her journey.

With her latest victory over Russia's Kasatkina, Svitolina extended her winning streak to an impressive eight matches. The Ukrainian player's stellar performance has propelled her to the quarterfinals of the French Open, marking her fourth appearance in the final-eight stage of the tournament. She has achieved two semifinal berths and six quarterfinal finishes in Grand Slam events but is still in pursuit of her maiden Major title.

Expressing her ambitions, Svitolina acknowledged the pressure she places on herself in the pursuit of her ultimate goal — a Grand Slam victory. During her recent press conference, the 28-year-old stated:

"Of course, me personally, I put pressure on myself because I want to win a slam. This is the ultimate goal for me."

Despite her aspirations, Svitolina emphasized the importance of focusing on the present and taking things one day at a time as she navigates the challenging tournament.

"[I'm] trying to be focused as well with match by match, taking it one at a time," she said.

Poll : 0 votes