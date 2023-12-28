Cameron Norrie playfully teased teammate and Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Boulter during Team Great Britain's press conference at the United Cup which left her in splits.

Team Australia and Team Great Britain, who are placed in Group F alongside Champions Team USA, will face each other on the opening day (December 29) of the United Cup in Perth. Alex de Minaur will face Cameron Norrie whereas Ajla Tomlijanovic will play Katie Boulter.

Norrie was asked in team Great Britain's press conference about how he was feeling heading into his match against De Minaur. Norrie said he was excited to play De Minaur, and that both of them would make it a tough match for the other.

"I'm really excited. We both know each other pretty well. We practice with each other a lot. I'm going to have to run a lot. I think both of us will. Yeah, it's going to be a tough one. No better way to open up the match (than) playing Australia here with this amazing stadium," he said.

The Brit then poked fun at his teammate Katie Boulter, who is Alex de Minaur's girlfriend, and said that it would be interesting to see if she supports him instead of De Minaur.

"It's great to start the event as a team. I think we're all looking forward to taking it to Australia. I think it's going to be pretty interesting to see if Katie actually supports me or not in the match."

Norrie's comment left Boulter in splits.

"Burn," Boulter said as she went on laughing.

The 2024 United Cup is scheduled to begin on December 29 in Perth and December 30 in Sydney and will be the second edition of the tournament. It will consist of 18 countries divided into 6 groups based on their seeding. Each city will host three groups of three countries.

The round-robin format will consist of one men's and one women's singles match and one mixed doubles match. The top teams from each group and the two best runner-ups, one from Sydney and Perth each, will qualify for the quarterfinals. The semifinals and finals will played at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

"I'll be playing completely seriously" - Katie Boulter on potentially facing boyfriend Alex de Minaur in mixed doubles match

Katie Boulter & Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon

During the press conference, Katie Boulter was also asked about her thoughts on Alex de Minaur pulling out of the mixed doubles category. Boulter responded that she didn't know who would play for them but would be prepared for anything.

"I don't know who is going to be playing for them. I think we're going to be prepared for anything. We'll see on the day who is better," she said.

The Brit was then asked what she would do if she faced De Minaur on the other side of the net. Boulter felt that it was a no-brainer that she would give it her best shot to win.

"Yes, obviously. I want to win. I think whatever happens is going to be a great match. But, yeah, I'll be playing completely seriously. Whoever plays with me, I'm sure will be working as hard as they can to get a win, just like I will be," she said.