Fans were delighted with Andre Agassi's insights during the Wimbledon semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz. Many fans believe that Agassi is an upgrade over regular commentators such as John McEnroe and Andrew Castle.

On Friday, July 11, Alcaraz took on Fritz in the first 2025 Wimbledon Championships semifinal. American tennis icon Agassi joined the BBC commentary team for the match, and fans rejoiced.

On X (formerly Twitter), many fans shared their delight over hearing the former World No. 1's voice behind the mic. However, many even expressed displeasure with the commentary provided by the likes of McEnroe.

"Going from John McEnroe's commentary to Andre Agassi's commentary is such a genuinely wonderful experience that everyone should experience," one fan wrote.

"I obviously can’t see Andre Agassi commentating but I can already feel him rolling his eyes at the absolute nonsense Andrew Castle comes out with," another fan wrote.

"Agassi making Andrew Castle seem bearable," a third fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions praising Agassi in comparison to other commentators.

"Listening to Andre Agassi commentate on tennis is like sitting in the golf club listening to the honey-voiced former club captain who has seen it all before. I can almost smell the whiskey and cigars," one fan wrote.

"Hearing how detailed and insightful Agassi has been within just the first 20 minutes of this match, it feels even more insane the BBC and other broadcasters still rely so heavily on guys like McEnroe who admit how little they know or watch. Hope Andre becomes a mainstay," another fan wrote.

"Twenty minutes of Andre Agassi’s commentary is better than twenty years’ worth of inane drivel from the likes of Castle and Lloyd. A genuine, grade-A icon of the game and a breath of fresh air in the commentary box," yet another fan wrote.

Andre Agassi asks Taylor Fritz's coach to fine him for attempting a tweener during Wimbledon SF against Carlos Alcaraz

Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

While commentating on the Wimbledon semifinal between Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz, Andre Agassi did not shy away from strong and honest remarks. Alcaraz was off the blocks faster in the first set, earning an early break and winning the set 6-4.

Fritz won the first game of the second set. In the second game, the American attempted a tweener that was not the best option at that moment and lost the point. Alcaraz eventually won the game, and Agassi was unimpressed.

"If I was his coach I would've fined him a hundred bucks for trying a tweener there," Agassi said on the comms.

When his colleague Andrew Castle asked if he didn’t approve, Agassi responded that he didn’t. He explained that Fritz had other options, suggesting he could have lofted the ball high and hoped for a better outcome rather than going for the flashy shot. Fritz, however, managed to win the second set 7-5.

