"Going to miss you so much" - Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Paula Badosa & tennis world react to Ons Jabeur's emotional career update

Ons Jabeur has made the difficult decision to take a break from tennis following a series of challenging performances. This has generated reactions from tennis players including Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Paula Badosa, and Sloane Stephens among others.

She reflected on her decision, sharing how she has been pushing herself too hard over the past years, despite dealing with injuries. She added that despite her efforts, she hasn't felt happy about being on court for some time and now wants to prioritize her health, which led to the decision.

On her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), she announced about her break, writing:

“Tennis is such a beautiful sport. But right now, I feel it's time to take a step back and finally put myself first: to breathe, to heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living.”

Following her announcement on various social media platforms, the tennis community joined in to send their support to the Tunisian athlete. Coco Gauff reacted to this, sharing love to Ons Jabeur on X, commenting:

“❤️❤️❤️”

Paula Badosa joined in by reacting to the post, adding:

“Habibi! I love you and I’m going to miss you so much❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Sloane Stephens also reacted to the news.

“Sending my love and the biggest hugs ❤️”, the American added.

Amanda Anisimova, who reached the Wimbledon 2025 final, also reacted:

“We love you ❤️”

French tennis star Caroline Garcia also extended her support to the 30-year-old, adding:

“Take care of yourself Ons🙌”

Screenshot of Sabalenka's comment. Credits- Instagram/onsjabeur

Germany tennis player Eva Lys also reacted:

"Life is about the joy of living. we love you ons," she mentioned.

Apart from her first-round withdrawal at Wimbledon, Ons Jabeur also suffered first-round exits at the French Open, Lexus Eastbourne Open, and other tournaments this year.

Ons Jabeur makes her feelings known after first round Wimbledon 2025 withdrawal

Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon 2025 (Photo by Marleen Fouchier/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Ons Jabeur shared her thoughts following her withdrawal from Wimbledon 2025, retiring midway through her first-round match. Through an Instagram post, she reflected on the struggles she has been experiencing lately both physical and emotional and thanked the people who have shown her kindness, writing:

“Thank you to everyone supporting me. Your love means more than you know, especially in times like this❤️It’s been really tough lately… I just need time to heal💚”

She also addressed negativity from others, adding:

“And to those who find joy in my pain . I truly hope you find the kindness you’re missing💔🤐”

Emma Raducanu, Markéta Vondroušová and Daria Saville were among the big names who sent her support in the post amid her tough times.

Notably, Jabeur was visibly emotional 26 minutes into her Wimbledon match against Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova, during which she required medical attention. After losing the first set, she eventually retired early in the second, unable to continue due to the issue.

