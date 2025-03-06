"Going to the net knowing Novak Djokovic lost... something I could never imagine" - Luca Nardi gets real about his historic Indian Wells upset

World No. 67 Luca Nardi recently reflected on his historic win against Novak Djokovic last year in Indian Wells. The Italian stunned the tennis fraternity by conquering Djokovic in the third round of the Masters 1000 event, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Nardi is making his second appearance in Indian Wells this year. He enters the event on the back of a quarterfinal exit in the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The 21-year-old recalled his biggest career victory during an exclusive interview at the Indian Wells Garden arena. He said it was an incredible feeling to outfox Novak Djokovic last year.

"It was crazy. Going to the net and knowing that I won and he lost, it was something that I could never imagine. So it was a very nice moment," Luca Nardi said in an exclusive interview with ATP.

Nardi entered the main draw in Indian Wells via the lucky loser system in 2024. He started his campaign by cruising past Zhang Zhizhen in the second round and then eliminated Novak Djokovic in the third. His run eventually ended at the hands of Tommy Paul, who outfoxed him in the last 16. Nardi revealed how most people still don't know his name but recognise him as the guy who defeated Novak Djokovic.

"Usually I'm not Luca Nardi. I am the guy that beat Novak Djokovic. Maybe they don't know the name, but I am the guy that beat Djokovic,” Luca Nardi said in the interview

The youngster became the lowest-ranked player to beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam or ATP Masters 1000 level event. He mentioned feeling extremely nervous during the match point but was glad to secure the win without any drama.

"The match point I thought that I could make a double fault, which I usually do. And I played an ace," he added

Luca Nardi knocked out by Cameron Norrie in Indian Wells R1

Nardi celebrates a point in the Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Luca Nardi has been eliminated in the first round of the Indian Wells 2025. Despite a valiant effort against Cameron Norrie, he was outclassed in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3.

Nardi struggled to find his rhythm from the word go and was bageled in the first set by his opponent. He committed two double faults and failed to convert any break-point opportunities throughout the match.

Norrie, on the other hand, won 88% of his first serve points and rocketed six aces against the Italian. He will now face the 23rd seed Jiri Lehecka in the second round. The Brit leads the head-to-head against Lehecka 2-1.

