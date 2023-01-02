Fans have taken offense to one of Stefanos Tsitsipas' latest tweets, offering some hilarious reprimands for the Greek star's remarks. The Greek has built a reputation for being a misogynist by constantly offering his often archaic and shocking thoughts on women.

On this occasion, the World No. 4 took aim at women from his alternate Twitter account, explaining how his opposite gender struggles to be mindful of the positives and only takes note of the negatives.

"Give a woman a compliment, she’ll forget it. Give a woman an insult, she’ll remember it. Give a man an insult, he’ll forget it. Give a man a compliment, he’ll remember it," Stefanos Tsitsipas tweeted.

stiopkyn @stiopkyn Give a woman a compliment, she'll forget it. Give a woman an insult, she'll remember it. Give a man an insult, he'll forget it. Give a man a compliment, he'll remember it.

Tennis fans were left visibly miffed by the tweet, with one hilariously calling for his female compatriot Maria Sakkari to "slap" him.

"gonna need maria sakkari to slap him," the fan said.

supreme leader of glorious norrienation @rogerchokerer gonna need maria sakkari to slap him

Another fan asserted that tennis fans are least bothered by the constant men vs women debate and are more interested in tennis.

"Stef my dude, this man vs women thing, at this point you’re the only person who’s actively tweeting about it while the rest of us are all here just supporting tennis," the user wrote.

gigi • Bondi Steve Era 🤙🏼🏝️ @bondisteves @stiopkyn Stef my dude, this man vs women thing, at this point you're the only person who's actively tweeting about it while the rest of us are all here just supporting tennis.

One fan remarked that women calling themselves Tsitsipas fans should be "ashamed."

"if you're a woman and call yourself his fan you should be ashamed," the account holder posted.

🥤 @ruudbweh if you're a woman and call yourself his fan you should be ashamed

Another individual pointed out how the Greek has a free run at making misogynistic comments given he possesses an alternate Twitter account.

"give a man two twitter accounts, he'll continue to say stuff that should have never left the dudebro conversations," the tweet read.

👻 @1hbhdtl give a man two twitter accounts, he'll continue to say stuff that should've never left the dudebro conversations

A Twitter user named Srihari slammed the former French Open runner-up for his misogyny, highlighting how the Greek is unfairly afforded leeway by his fans despite such comments.

"It's almost as if he knows that he can get away with misogynistic tweets because his fans will only have a temporary outrage and then go back to fawning over him," he wrote.

Srihari @srihariravi12 It's almost as if he knows that he can get away with misogynistic tweets because his fans will only have a temporary outrage and then go back to fawning over him

Here are some more reactions to Tsitsipas' tweet:

𝐣𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬 @subtleblossomv2 nah it went from bad to even worse, someone take his phone away

niki | dorli_wi fan account @berrettiniswife Y'all acting it cringe like nah that's just misogyny

astrid 🌴 @requiemofruud yeah like a woman has stayed around long enough to listen to you say one full sentence

sarah @zszsarah you make stupidity look like a bottomless pit

"It is important what I feel, but I don't want to say too much about myself" - Stefanos Tsitsipas after beating David Goffin at the United Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) after beating David Goffin at the 2023 United Cup.

Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his fine form at the 2023 United Cup by beating Belgium's David Goffin on Monday. The Greek won 6-3, 6-2, adding to his win over Grigor Dimitrov in singles when his country faced Bulgaria. He also joined forces with compatriot Maria Sakkari to beat Bulgarian pair Gergana Topalova and Adrian Andreev.

Speaking to the media after his win over Goffin, the 24-year-old was asked to comment on his spectacular form so far in 2023. Stating that he feels good mentally and physically, Tsitsipas stressed that it is difficult to judge his form given the tennis season has barely even begun.

"Well, it is important what I feel, but I don't want to say too much about myself. There is so much tennis to be played this year. Physically I feel very good. I didn't have, let's say, the longest preseason in comparison to some other players, but my mind is sort of refreshed," the Greek said.

