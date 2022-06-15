"Good for her but bad for us, I hope that I don't get her in the first round" - Andrea Petkovic on Serena Williams' Wimbledon comeback

Andrea Petkovic articulated the inner thoughts of most WTA players on Serena Williams' impending return to action, joking that it might be good news for Williams personally but bad news for the rest of the tour.

Almost a year ago, Williams sustained a hamstring injury in the first round of SW19. After spending almost an entire year on the sidelines, the 23-time Grand Slam champion will grace the tennis court once more at the end of June as Williams was granted a wildcard for the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

Wimbledon



Our 7-time champion The stage awaits.Our 7-time champion @serenawilliams will return to Wimbledon as a wild card this summer for her 21st appearance

Speaking at her press conference after her 7-6(8), 6-4 first-round victory over Garbine Muguruza at the Berlin Open, Petkovic remarked with conviction that the former World No. 1's comeback was, in general, good for women's tennis.

Andrea Petkovic tonight in Berlin on the news of Serena Williams' comeback:

The 34-year-old further added that she had always known that the American would be back in action soon and that it was only a matter of where exactly she was going to make her comeback.

"Good for her but bad for us. No, but just generally, I think it's great for the women's tour. A few of my American friends always said, "Oh, she low-key retired." And I always said, "Ehhh, I'm not so sure about that,"" Petkovic said.

As much as she looked forward to seeing Serena Williams compete once again, the German jokingly noted that she would like to stay away from her side of the draw.

Regarding what the 40-year-old's fitness levels could look like, Petkovic remained confident, commenting that Williams must have revealed her comeback plans only after sufficient confirmation from experts that she is fully recovered.

"It's great news for women's sports. I'm looking forward to seeing her around again. I, however, hope that I don't get her in the first round. I think that's awesome that they're still trying and playing and I'm sure she'll come super-fit, because I don't think she would try with half-fitness to come to Wimbledon," Petkovic said. "So she must have been working really hard in the past few weeks."

Andrea Petkovic is yet to beat Serena Williams in five attempts till date

Andrea Petkovic's quip that she hopes she doesn't draw Serena Williams in the first round comes from a place of truth, seeing as she has never beaten the American on the WTA tour till date.

The duo have met five times so far, with all five meetings going in favor of the 23-time Grand Slam champion. The 40-year-old won four of their five meetings in straight sets, including their most recent match-up at the 2015 Canadian Open.

Since both players will be unseeded at Wimbledon this year, there is a good chance that they may be drawn to face off against one another very early in the tournament.

