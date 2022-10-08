"Good luck, we are all behind you" - Emma Raducanu wishes England's Red Roses ahead of their Rugby World Cup campaign

Emma Raducanu, who withdrew from the Transylvania Open owing to a wrist injury, looked to be in good spirits as she wished the England Women's Rugby team ahead of their World Cup campaign.

The Red Roses, who are one of the favorites going into the tournament, overcame Fiji 84-19 in their opener at Auckland's Eden Park Stadium.

England Rugby's Twitter account shared a video of Raducanu wishing her countrywomen the best for the tournament.

"Hey girls. Good luck in the World Cup. We are all behind you, rooting for you and just trust all the good work that you've done and that'll play off and show so good luck and have fun out there," said Raducanu via the video.

The Women's Rugby World Cup, slated to be held in 2021, was postponed by a year on account of the pandemic.

The English girls have won the tournament twice in the past. England first won the trophy by beating France in the final of the 1994 edition and then defeated Canada to win gold in 2014.

New Zealand women have won the World Cup a record five times. The Black Ferns won four consecutive World Cups in 1998, 2002, 2006, and 2010 and are also the current defending champions.

New Zealand got past England in the Belfast final of 2017.

Emma Raducanu's injury woes continue

Emma Raducanu in action at the 2022 Korea Open.

Emma Raducanu, who failed to defend her US Open crown after losing her first-round match to Alize Cornet, struck form briefly after managing to advance to the semifinals of the Korea Open last month.

The Briton then lost to Daria Kasatkina in the opening round at Ostrava, following which she was expected to take part in the Transylvania Open. However, she was forced to pull out due to injury.

A message on the tournament's Twitter page confirmed that Raducanu, who has been plagued by injuries throughout the season, will not be in action in Transylvania.

"Sadly, Emma Raducanu is forced to withdraw from Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. Get well fast, Emma! We’re looking forward to see you soon, from your Cluj friends," the tweet read.

Raducanu created history by becoming the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade, who won Wimbledon in 1977. At the 2021 US Open, the teenager, who entered the main draw as a qualifier, stunned the tennis fraternity by winning the tournament without dropping a set.

In the first Grand Slam final between teenagers since the 1999 US Open, Raducanu overcame Leylah Fernandez to win the New York Major, making her a sporting icon in her home country.

The youngster has been unable to replicate that success since, thanks to a spate of injuries, illness, and bad form.

