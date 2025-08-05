"Good"- Martina Navratilova reacts as Sean 'Diddy' Combs is denied bail for 2nd time while awaiting sentencing

Martina Navratilova has appreciated Sean 'Diddy' Combs being denied bail for a second time in his controversial sexual trafficking case. The popular rapper is expected to be in prison till October 2025.Navratilova is one of the most decorated players in tennis history, winning 18 Major titles during her career. She still contributes to the sport as a commentator and analyst at select events on tour.The former World No. 1 was satisfied as Sean 'Diddy' Combs was denied bail for the second time in court. Here's how she reacted via her 'X' account on social media:&quot;Good&quot; - Martina Navratilova saidSean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs has been in custody since September 2024. He was accused of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting people for prostitution.The Hollywood rapper was found guilty in July 2025 of two counts of transportation for prostitution, but cleared of the more severe charges. Despite the acquittals, he has been denied bail twice, citing his history of violence and risk to the community.Navratilova is known for voicing her honest opinion on controversial issues around the globe. Apart from Diddy, she has also spoken about the president of the USA multiple times via social media.Behind the scenes, Combs' team has been exploring legal options to seek a pardon from Donald Trump. Some of his close allies have even offered large sums of money to help get him out of jail.Martina Navratilova also shared her opinion on Donald Trump's connection to the Epstein filesMartina Navratilova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: GettyMartina Navratilova spoke about Trump’s alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. As per reports, several documents suggested that Trump and Epstein had a close friendship before Epstein’s arrest and death.While Trump has denied all links and called the accusations fake, Navratilova believes the president of the USA is scared of being exposed. Here's what she said via social media:&quot;He is scared&quot;Here's what Donald Trump said in his defence:&quot;I haven't been overly interested in it. It's a hoax that's been built up by those, way beyond proportion. Those files were run by the worst scum on earth. They were run by Comey, they were run by Garland, they were run by Biden. Those files were run for four years by those people.&quot;Navratilova has always been outspoken against Trump and even wore an “Impeach” hat during a legends match at Wimbledon during his first presidential term. The Czech-American was politely asked to remove the hat on court.Navratilova won the Wimbledon Championships nine times in her career. Her last victory at the All England Club came in 1990.