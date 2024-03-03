Alex de Minaur recently revealed that he would skip Acapulco Open celebrations and travel to San Diego, California, to cheer for his girlfriend Katie Boulter, who will take on Marta Kostyuk in the WTA 500 event's final on Sunday, March 3.

De Minaur successfully defended his Acapulco title by defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 in the summit clash on Saturday, March 2, in an hour and 57 minutes. This is notably his eighth title win on the ATP Tour.

After the win, De Minaur appeared for the customary on-court interview, where the host asked him whether he would celebrate his triumph at the party to be hosted later. The 25-year-old Aussie denied it and stated that he was instead scheduled to board a flight to reach Tijuana, a city neighboring San Diego, to catch Katie Boulter in action at the San Diego Open.

"No, I cannot because I've got a 6 am flight to go to Tijuana and go and watch Katie play in the final so I'm looking forward to that," De Minaur replied.

Alex de Minaur has been seeing Katie Boulter since March 2022. The Brit reached the San Diego Open final with a victory over third seed Emma Navarro in the semifinals. Earlier, she downed the likes of Lesia Tsurenko, second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, and seventh seed Donna Vekic.

Alex de Minaur: "I came into Mexico not feeling my best and just kept on telling myself to keep giving myself chances"

Casper Ruud (L) and Alex de Minaur pose with trophies at Acapulco Open 2024

After defeating Casper Ruud in the clash for the title, Alex de Minaur revealed he wasn't at his best when he set foot in Mexico.

"It's been an amazing week. Probably a week I didn't really expect if I'm honest. I came into Mexico not feeling my best and just kept on telling myself to keep giving myself chances. I think today I played my best match of the tournament, so I'm extremely happy with that," De Minaur said, via ATPTour.

The World No. 9 suffered a crushing 6-4, 6-1 defeat at the hands of Alex Michelsen in his opener at the Los Cabos Open last month. He, however, felt relieved after being the last man standing in Acapulco.

"Acapulco has been a very good place to me for my tennis career. The first time I won a 500, and the first time I've defended a title in my career. I feel at home here and it’s a great place to be," Alex de Minaur added.