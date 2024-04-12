"Got this cutie today"- Aryna Sabalenka proudly shows off a tiger plushie, a heartwarming note she received from fans

Aryna Sabalenka thanked her fans for making nice gestures to her in the form of sending a heartfelt note of appreciation and a tiger plushie for the Belarusian to keep.

Sabalenka was last seen on court at the Miami Open. The Belarusian, who was the second seed in that tournament, was one of the favorites to win. However, she had an early exit in the second round at the hands of Anhelina Kalinina.

Recently, Sabalenka uploaded a note that was sent to her by a fan to her Instagram account. The note was a message of appreciation which thanked her for inspiring all the young people in the world through her unwavering determination on court. The fan wished her a lot of success in her future endeavors on the court.

Sabalenka expressed her gratitude by thanking the fan:

"It means a lot to me, thank you"

Sabalenka thanks her fan for a heartwarming note

Sabalenka also shared a gift she received from one of her fans on social media. In this instance, it was a tiger plushie. The Belarusian said she would be taking it with her to Europe.

"Got this cutie today. Will travel with me to Europe"

Sabalenka recieves a gift from her fan

The clay court season has already commenced on the women's tour. The major events on the surface are slated to take place at various European locations in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome. The clay season will culminate at the French Open in Paris.

Sabalenka to play in Madrid and Rome before playing at the French Open

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Thirteen

Aryna Sabalenka is slated to play at the Madrid Open and Italian Open to kickstart her campaign in the European clay court season on the WTA tour. Sabalenka is the defending champion at Madrid where she defeated top seed Iga Swiatek in the final to win the title last year.

Reaching the semi-final stage has been the best result for the Belarusian at the Italian Open so far when she made it to the last four in 2022. She was defeated by Iga Swiatek who went on to win the title.

Sabalenka has a career win percentage of 68 on clay courts. She made it to the semifinals of the French Open in the 2023 season before she lost a hard-fought match to Karolina Muchova.

