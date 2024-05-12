Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, Christopher Eubanks and Eubanks' girlfriend Anna Mitchell check out escape rooms while they are traveling to different cities on tour. Gauff joked that Anna's inclusion has helped bring about a balance in their group.

Gauff is a big fan of escape rooms. Eubanks initially joined her along her journey of exploring the escape rooms in different cities.

"Chris and I did one with a lot of my family, like my aunt, my brothers, my uncle. We did one, like 10 of us. It started I think with that, with Chris. That's what I think," she said during her Round of 32 post-match press conference at the Italian Open.

Later, Shelton joined the duo as he was friends with Eubanks.

"Then Ben got on tour and Chris was friends with Ben. I became friends with Ben through that basically," she added.

Eubank's girlfriend Anna started to join them on this adventure during their tour of Australia. Gauff revealed that she is the coordinator of the group and makes all the bookings.

"I'm usually the one that's coordinating everybody's thing. I have to schedule two or three weeks in advance," she said.

She joked about why she would not continue to go with the guys alone.

"I'm really happy that Chris got a girlfriend 'cause I got tired being around with guys. Being with Anna is a nice balance with the two. I don't think I would do it with just the three of us. That would be rough. Too much testosterone," said Gauff.

Ben Shelton praises Coco Gauff for her escape room skills

Ben Shelton and Coco Gauff during Arthur Ashe Kids' Day.

Ben Shelton defeated Pavel Kotov in the second round of the Italian Open 2024. Post-match, he sat down for an interview with Tennis TV. Shelton was asked about Coco Gauff's allegations that he is the worst of the quartet.

“The squad is still together. We’re doing well, Coco’s always going to give me a hard time and say that she’s the MVP, but. But. But she’s very good. I’ll give her. I’ll give her props, and I’m a little inconsistent,” Shelton said.

Currently, Shelton, Gauff, and Christopher Eubanks are all in Rome participating in the Italian Open.

12th-seed Shelton will face Zhang Zhizhen in the third round. On the other hand, Gauff is set to face Paula Badosa in the Round of 16. Eubanks, however, has been eliminated from both the singles and doubles events.