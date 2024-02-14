Eugenie Bouchard walked the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 10. She recently shared pictures of her time at the event on social media, including a hilarious clip of her stuffing her top.

The event held at Wynn, Las Vegas was headlined by models, athletes and Hollywood stars associated with the magazine. Some of the guests included Brittany Mahomes, the SI swimsuit model and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, and wrestler Mojo Rawley.

Bouchard took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the event. The Canadian can be seen in a pink outfit with a white lace blouse posing for the cameras. She accessorized the look with a white Chanel bag and white sneakers.

She also posted a hilarious clip where she can be seen taking off her socks in a private corner and stuffing them into her top.

"Gotta do what you gotta do," Bouchard captioned the clip on Instagram.

Screengrab from Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram

The former World No. 5 also posted a clip and pictures of her pickleball practice on the PPA Tour.

Eugenie Bouchard attends Shaquille O’Neal's annual 'Shaq's Fun House' event in Las Vegas

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2024 Shaq's Fun House event

Eugenie Bouchard also attended the Shaq's Fun House event in Las Vegas ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl.

Shaq's Fun House by Shaquille O'Neal in association with production firm Medium Rare is an event designed to draw attention to the Super Bowl. The annual event that began in 2018 took place this year on Friday, February 9, at Las Vegas' XS Nightclub. Some of the high profile guests at the event included rapper Lil Wayne and DJ Diplo.

Bouchard took to social media to share pictures of her entering the venue while she stopped to pose for the cameras. The 29-year-old can be seen wearing a short-fitted, strapped black dress with a pair of all-black knee-length boots. She paired her outfit with a black handbag and a golden watch.

She topped off her outfit with golden hoop earring that can be seen through her loose tresses as she smiled into the cameras.

"Shaq's Funhouse," wrote Bouchard, along with a salute emoji on Instagram.

The Canadian was last seen on-court in an exhibition match against Caroline Wozniacki at the 2024 Dallas Open. Wozniacki bested Bouchard 6-4, 6-2 in the friendly on-court encounter.