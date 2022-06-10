'Gotta up my speed' - Venus Williams eager to improve her serve by learning from Reilly Opelka

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams has been out of action since August 2021. After losing to Hsieh Su-wei in her opener at the Chicago Open, the seven-time Grand Slam champion cut her 2021 season short to recover from a leg injury.

Off the court, Venus was recently spotted at the Miami Grand Prix supporting her good friend Lewis Hamilton. She has also been diligently taking part in growing her business ’V Starr', which specializes in hospitality and commercial design, and ’Eleven By Venus', an activewear and wellness brand.

Williams has been training to make her much-awaited comeback on court. In an interaction on her business' Instagram account, she answered a few fans’ questions.

Upon being asked what her favourite TopCourt class was, Williams was quick to share a picture of Reilly Opelka, saying she wanted to work on her serve by learning from the fastest server in the men's game.

"With this guy, Reilly Opelka. Gotta up my serve speed!" Venus said.

Venus Williams referred to Reilly Opelka's huge serve by sharing a picture in her Q&A

TopCourt is a newly launched digital learning platform partnered with and backed by 50+ of the world’s top-ranked ATP and WTA players and legendary coaches, including the likes of Venus, Chris Evert, Alexander Zverev, Bianca Andreescu and more.

The platform offers tennis fans an authentic look into the life, mind, and performance of the best in the game while leveraging the latest in e-learning technology.

She also shared some advice for youngsters looking to make their mark in the sport on how to deal with difficult situations during matches

"Stay in the moment and even when you're in these situations you don't have to always do something fancy and focus on the big targets, hit those crosscourts, look for shortballs, stay aggressive, just think about how much fun you're having. If you're thinking about how much fun you're having, you'll be spending less time thinking about how much stressed you are," Venus said.

Asked if she would be interested in going on a space trip, the American replied in the negative.

"Not only would I not go on this trip! If the world was ending I would just stay home and.. go on with it, Just because my name is Venus doesn’t mean I want to be in outer space," Venus Williams said.

"Since you have to show up, why not compete" - Venus Williams on the best coaching tip she ever received

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

From 1998 to 2016, Venus Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles, which included seven singles titles, 14 double titles, and two mixed double titles.

She turned professional when she was just 14 years old. Three years later, in 1997, she reached the US Open final, becoming the first unseeded player in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam final. In the title clash, she was outclassed 6-0, 6-4 by Switzerland’s Martina Hingis.

While she was Initially introduced to the game by her father Richard Williams, who also coached her for four years, it was Rick Macci who helped Venus and her sister Serena succeed at the highest level when they turned pros.

On the best coaching tips she has received till date, Venus recalled some wise words that were spoken to her.

"Since you have to show up, why not compete?," the advice a young Venus once received.

On this day 21 years ago,



Venus Williams won at Wimbledon, making her the first Black woman champion there since Althea Gibson’s back-to-back titles in 1957 and 1958. On this day 21 years ago, Venus Williams won at Wimbledon, making her the first Black woman champion there since Althea Gibson’s back-to-back titles in 1957 and 1958. https://t.co/xsZfWxpmyH

Venus has not been added to the women's list at Wimbledon 2022. However, she can send in a wildcard request and enter the tournament.

"Wimbledon has the best locker rooms," Venus said, when asked about the best locker room she has been to

Venus Williams has won the iconic trophy five times in her career (2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008) and fans around the globe will be hoping to see the veteran back in action.

