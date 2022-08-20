Granby 2022: Women's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more | Granby National Bank Championships

The 10th edition of the women's singles tournament at the Granby National Bank Championships will commence on August 22. The tournament will be held for the first time since 2019.

We also have the likes of Alison van Uytvanck, Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, Tatjana Maria and Daria Saville competing and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the WTA 250 competition ahead of the US Open.

What is the Granby National Bank Championships?

The Granby National Bank Championships is a WTA 250 tournament that takes place in Granby, Quebec. It first started in 2011 and was held every year till 2019. The competition did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, no woman has won the Granby National Bank Championships more than once, with the most recognizable winners being Eugenie Bouchard in 2012 and Johanna Konta in 2015.

Australia's Lizette Cabrera won the 2019 edition of the tournament by beating Leylah Fernandez in the final.

Venue

The venue for the tournament is Club de tennis des Loisirs de Granby in Granby, Quebec.

Players

World No. 10 Daria Kasatkina will be the top seed at the Granby National Bank Championships this year.

The Russian has produced some good performances this season, winning the Silicon Valley Classic and reaching the semifinals of the French Open and the Italian Open. She will probably be a heavy favorite to win the tournament.

Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck is the second seed and will be keen to have a good run in Granby, as will the likes of Jasmine Paolini, Anna Bondar, Nuria Parrizas-Diaz and Lucia Bronzetti.

Others like Tatjana Maria, Daria Saville and Marta Kostyuk are also capable of doing well at the tournament.

Schedule

The main draw of the Granby National Bank Tennis Championships will start on August 22 and will go on until August 28. Top seed Daria Kasatkina will face Greet Minnen in the opening round while second seed Alison van Uytvanck will be up against Anna Karolina Schmeidlova.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for the WTA 250 tournament is $251,750.

Where to Watch

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK and Canada can watch the Granby National Bank Championships live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: The competition will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the tournament live on TVA Sports, DAZN and TSN.

