"Grandma hanging with the GOATs" - Eugenie Bouchard shares adorable picture of her grandmother with boxer Jean Pascal and MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre

Canadian player Eugenie Bouchard was seen enjoying her time with boxer Jean Pascal and MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre. The 28-year-old even shared a few photos on social media.

Bouchard, who has not been in action lately, is utilizing her leisure time by letting her hair down. The former World No. 5 even shared a photo of her grandmother standing between Pascal and St-Pierre, saying:

"Grandma hanging with the GOATs"

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story on Thursday

Bouchard was originally supposed to be a part of the Calgary Challenger tournament that kicked off on November 6. However, she was forced to withdraw last minute owing to an illness. She was dejected on her withdrawal and said:

“I woke up this morning feeling sick, and I am not going to be able to play next week in Calgary. I am grateful to the tournament for offering me a wildcard and I am sad not to be able to participate. Competing on home soil is always special and look forwarding to competing in Canada soon.”

Bouchard played her last competitive match in the WTA 125K Midland and was knocked out of the tournament in the second round by Colombia's Camila Osorio Serrano.

Eugenie Bouchard part of Team Kites for World Tennis League

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2022 WTA Guadalajara Open

Eugenie Bouchard will take part in the World Tennis League and will be part of Team Kites. The first-of-its-kind tournament will begin on December 19 in Dubai and the finals are slated for December 24.

The league consists of four teams: The Kites, The Hawks, The Falcons and The Eagles. Each team comprises of four to five members, including male and female players. Bouchard is part of a strong Team Kites with the likes of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The league phase of the tournament will witness each team faceoff against the rest in a round-robin format. The top two teams from the first phase will contest in the final. Each tie will consist of one ATP singles match, one WTA singles match and one mixed doubles match.

Bouchard will team up with Auger-Aliassime for her only fixture in the league stage. The pair will lock horns with Team Hawks' Alexander Zverev and Elena Rybakina on December 22.

