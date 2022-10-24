"Great things happening for great people makes me happy"- Rennae Stubbs congratulates Jessica Pegula on winning maiden WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara

Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs hailed Jessica Pegula after she won her first title of the season at the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara on Sunday.

The American has enjoyed an impressive 2022 season so far and won her first WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara by beating Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the final. She thus attained a career-best singles ranking of World No. 3.

Rennae Stubbs wrote on Twitter that she was happy with how things were going with Jessica Pegula, also praising the 28-year-old's coach David Witt for the efforts he has put in over the years.

"So happy for Pegula! What an amazing week and year etc. she has put her time in and no one sees the efforts put in by her and her coach David Witt and what they have both put in from day one of working together. Great things happening for great people makes me happy."

"I'm kind of supposed to win"- Jessica Pegula after winning the Guadalajara Open

Following her triumph in Guadalajara, Jessica Pegula spoke to the WTA about how she felt she was supposed to win the title, given that the likes of Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur were not playing. At the same time, the American was happy that she did not overthink it and get too caught up in her own mind.

"I feel like in San Diego I was playing really well and I felt very relaxed. And then I played Iga [Swiatek], won the first set, had a tough rain delay, and then like felt like I wasn't as relaxed going to those two and three sets, which she can make you feel like that. So when I came here, I felt the same. Then I saw my draw and I was like, shoot. I personally thought I had the toughest section of all the draws, just with all the names that were in my section, I was like, 'Holy crap. Are you serious?'" Jessica Pegula said.

"In the back of my mind it was a little bit like, 'OK, well Iga's not in this tournament, Ons didn't play this tournament, Paula lost early. I'm kind of supposed to win. This is your chance to win.' I wanted to solidify myself as being the third-ranked in the world and saying this is my tournament to win. So I was definitely aware of it, but I don't think I really overthought it or got too caught up in it," she added.

Pegula will next compete at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas and will be among the favorites to win considering her form this season.

