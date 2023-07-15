Marketa Vondrousova's triumph at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships prompted Rennae Stubbs, former coach of Serena Williams, to commend the Czech Republic. She hailed the east European nation for producing some of the greatest women's tennis players of all time.

Vondrousova defeated World No. 6 Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to lift her maiden Grand Slam title. The Czech player overcame five seeded players, including No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinal, to triumph at SW19. She previously made the final of the 2019 French Open, losing to Ashleigh Barty.

The 24-year-old is the latest women's player from the Czech Republic to etch her name in tennis history, as pointed out by Rennae Stubbs. The American player-turned-coach took to Twitter to list some of the greatest players to come out of the Czech Republic.

These include the likes of Martina Navratilova, Hana Mandlikova, Helena Sukova, Jana Novotna, Petra Kvitova, Karolina Muchova, Barbora Krejčíková, Karolina Muchova, Marketa Vondrousova, and Barbora Strycova.

"The Czech Republic is the greatest female tennis country we’ve ever seen! Think about the population & size & the amount of great players it’s produced! Martina, Hana, Helena, Jana, Petra, Karolina, Barbora, Muchova, Marketa, Strycova! I could go on but u get my point!" Stubbs tweeted.

Martina Navratilova ranks fifth in the list of women with the most Grand Slam titles, having won 18, tied with Chris Evert. Meanwhile, Hana Mandlikova has four Major titles, and Petra Kvitova has two. Jana Novotna, Barbora Krejcikova, and Marketa Vondrousova have one Grand Slam title to their name.

Vondrousova might not be the only Czech player to lift the title at the 2023 Wimbledon. Barbora Strycova, the 2019 Wimbledon doubles Champion, will play in the women's doubles final this year as well.

Strycova, 37, and her partner Hsieh Su-Wei will face the No. 3 seed Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter on Sunday, July 16.

Marketa Vondrousova becomes the first unseeded player to win Wimbledon in the Open Era

Marketa Vondrousova wins the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

With her victory at SW19, Marketa Vondrousova becomes the first unseeded women's player ever to win the Wimbledon Championships. Ranked World No. 42, before the start of the tournament, Vondrousova will now enter the top 10 for the first time in her career and become World No. 10 on Monday.

The Czech player broke several other records with her dream run in London. She was the second lowest-ranked player ever to reach Wimbledon final after Serena Williams, who was ranked 181 when she played in the 2018 final. Williams lost to Angelique Kerber in that final, 6-3, 6-3.

Vondrousova also broke Venus Williams' record of being the lowest-ranked women's player to lift the Wimbledon title. Venus Williams, who has five Wimbledon titles in her trophy cabinet, was ranked World No. 31 when she triumphed in 2007, defeating Marion Bartoli 6-4, 6-1.