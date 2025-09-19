  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "Greatest match of all time" - Carlos Alcaraz's Laver Cup team captain stunned by Spaniard's epic French Open final vs Jannik Sinner

"Greatest match of all time" - Carlos Alcaraz's Laver Cup team captain stunned by Spaniard's epic French Open final vs Jannik Sinner

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 19, 2025 01:09 GMT
2025 US Open - Day 15 - Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz's Laver Cup team captain stunned by Spaniard's epic French Open final vs Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner played three Grand Slam finals this year, but the most epic has to be the Roland Garros one, which went the distance. Alcaraz saved several match points before emerging victorious in the fifth set.

Ad

Since then, the two clashed in the finals of the Wimbledon Championship and the 2025 US Open. Both of these lasted four sets and didn't have that same level of competitiveness as the one on the clay. Alcaraz's Team Europe captain for the 2025 Laver Cup gets real about where that match stands in the all-time list.

On Laver Cup's media day in San Francisco, Team Europe captain Yannick Noah was sitting left to Alcaraz, when he was asked about the Roland Garros final. He said it was "the greatest match of all time." Alcaraz replied:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I wouldn't say so, but thanks."

Despite Alcaraz denying the case, Noah doubled down on his point to state his opinion. The captain added:

"You were not born, but there were some good matches. But this has to be, you know, probably, you know, one of the greatest matches of all time and definitely a finals with, like, quality of tennis and drama."
Ad
Ad

Carlos Alcaraz headlines Team Europe roster for 2025 Laver Cup

Starting from Sept. 19, the three-day event at Chase Center in San Francisco will see the best of European players take on the stars from the rest of the world to win the 2025 Laver Cup.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz headlines the Team Europe roster, comprising Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Jakub Menšík, and Flavio Cobolli, with Yannick Noah serving as Team Europe’s captain (first time in this role), and Tim Henman as vice-captain.

Ad

Speaking to the media, Alcaraz said he feels "privileged" for the opportunity to spend time with legends like Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe and Rod Laver.

“For me it's a privilege to be surrounded by Bjorn, by McEnroe, Rod Laver, the legends from our sport who [reached] the top of the sport," Alcaraz said. "So for me, to just try to learn from them so closely, and obviously here in the Laver Cup, I think it's a really beautiful tournament that I'm going to try to enjoy as much as I can.
Ad
“With my partners, we used to fight against each other during the whole tournament. Now in this tournament we're going to cheer on each other. It's going to be a beautiful thing that I'm going to try to enjoy, but I'm going to try to learn from them as well as much as can.”

It remains to be seen if Alcaraz and Team Europe manage to win this year's edition against Team World, captained by legend Andre Agassi.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications