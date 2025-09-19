"Greatest match of all time" - Carlos Alcaraz's Laver Cup team captain stunned by Spaniard's epic French Open final vs Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner played three Grand Slam finals this year, but the most epic has to be the Roland Garros one, which went the distance. Alcaraz saved several match points before emerging victorious in the fifth set.Since then, the two clashed in the finals of the Wimbledon Championship and the 2025 US Open. Both of these lasted four sets and didn't have that same level of competitiveness as the one on the clay. Alcaraz's Team Europe captain for the 2025 Laver Cup gets real about where that match stands in the all-time list.On Laver Cup's media day in San Francisco, Team Europe captain Yannick Noah was sitting left to Alcaraz, when he was asked about the Roland Garros final. He said it was &quot;the greatest match of all time.&quot; Alcaraz replied:&quot;I wouldn't say so, but thanks.&quot;Despite Alcaraz denying the case, Noah doubled down on his point to state his opinion. The captain added:&quot;You were not born, but there were some good matches. But this has to be, you know, probably, you know, one of the greatest matches of all time and definitely a finals with, like, quality of tennis and drama.&quot;Carlos Alcaraz headlines Team Europe roster for 2025 Laver CupStarting from Sept. 19, the three-day event at Chase Center in San Francisco will see the best of European players take on the stars from the rest of the world to win the 2025 Laver Cup.World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz headlines the Team Europe roster, comprising Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Jakub Menšík, and Flavio Cobolli, with Yannick Noah serving as Team Europe’s captain (first time in this role), and Tim Henman as vice-captain.Speaking to the media, Alcaraz said he feels &quot;privileged&quot; for the opportunity to spend time with legends like Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe and Rod Laver.“For me it's a privilege to be surrounded by Bjorn, by McEnroe, Rod Laver, the legends from our sport who [reached] the top of the sport,&quot; Alcaraz said. &quot;So for me, to just try to learn from them so closely, and obviously here in the Laver Cup, I think it's a really beautiful tournament that I'm going to try to enjoy as much as I can.“With my partners, we used to fight against each other during the whole tournament. Now in this tournament we're going to cheer on each other. It's going to be a beautiful thing that I'm going to try to enjoy, but I'm going to try to learn from them as well as much as can.”It remains to be seen if Alcaraz and Team Europe manage to win this year's edition against Team World, captained by legend Andre Agassi.