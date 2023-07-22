"Greatness admiring greatness" - Chris Evert on Serena Williams' overawed reaction to Lionel Messi scoring match-winner on MLS debut

Lionel Messi's 94th-minute freekick for Inter Miami CF left Serena Williams stunned and prompted a subsequent reaction from tennis great Chris Evert.

The Argentine football legend made an impressive debut for Inter Miami on Friday, July 21. The 36-year-old produced a scorcher of a goal in the final minutes of the game against Cruz Azul in Major League Soccer at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Among those watching this match was tennis legend Serena Williams. When the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner scored the goal from a free-kick, it prompted a priceless reaction from Williams.

Chris Evert's attention was drawn to Williams' response and she tweeted about it.

"Because she gets it….. Greatness admiring Greatness….," captioned Evert.

Considered an all-time great, Serena Williams lifted 23 Major titles in her magnificent career of over two decades. The American star's performances changed the face of modern tennis. Williams retired in 2022 after making a farewell appearance in that year's US Open.

Subsequently, Chris Evert also left a notable impact on the sporting world. The former World No. 1 decorated herself with 18 Major titles before ultimately departing from professional tennis in 1989.

"You can't be a first-round casualty" - When Serena Williams opened up after winning her debut US Open match

Williams stated that she could not become a first-round casualty in her 1998 US Open debut

At the young age of merely 16 years old, Serena Williams debuted at the 1998 US Open. At the time, the American sat comfortably at World No. 20 rank and was fresh off defeating Australia's Nicole Pratt in the event's opening round.

In a post-match conference after her first-ever Major triumph, Williams spoke about her zealous mindset and the confidence that propelled her to emerge victorious. Furthermore, the-then teenager stated that she could not become a first-round casualty which ultimately enhanced her morale.

"I guess it was pretty exciting, particularly for me because I definitely wanted to win," Williams said. "I didn't want to go out in the first round. I kept saying to myself: 'Serena, you can't be a first-round casualty.' It just would have been horrible. I didn't want that to happen. So I had to keep concentrating: 'Okay, come on, Serena, come on.'"

