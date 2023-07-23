Christopher Eubanks is enjoying the best season of his career in 2023, breaking into the top 50 and achieving a career-high ranking of World No. 31.

The American only breached the top 100 ranking after a fairytale quarterfinal run at the 2023 Miami Open in March. Eubanks then picked up his first career title on the grass of Mallorca. He also achieved his best result at a Grand Slam by reaching the quarterfinal of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Christopher Eubanks has attributed this quick turn in fortune to the change in mentality. He has incorporated a 'never give up' attitude and recently spoke about fellow tennis players who have inspired him to perform at his best level.

Speaking on the Behind the Racquet podcast, Eubanks thanked female tennis stars like Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, and Kim Clijsters for their advice.

Eubanks highlighted the contribution that these four ladies have made to the sport of tennis. He added Coco Gauff to this group of Grand Slam champions, pointing out that she has achieved many milestones in her young career.

Eubanks said:

"I think greatness known no gender, and one of the things I have from my time around Naomi (Osaka), Serena (Williams), Coco (Gauff), Kim (Clijsters), some of the greatest tennis players."

He added:

"Yes, obviously, Coco doesn't have a slam, the jury is still out on her career. What she accomplishes. At the very least, she has been top 5 in singles, Grand Slam finalist, No. 1 in doubles, So I'm gonna lump her in when I say some of the greatest tennis players to play in the past 20 years."

Christopher Eubanks is particularly impressed by the mental toughness of the aforementioned players. He said that they always enter a match with a winner mentality. The Atlanta native specifically mentioned Coco Gauff, who developed this mental toughness at a young age.

"There mentality is one of the craziest things that I found to be so, so different, and I can see there is a common theme, a common trend amongst really all of them."

He added:

"I think Coco has it at such a young age is really impressive, but her competitiveness, hating to lose, and the mindset that they have, like going into a slam."

Speaking about their influence on his mentality, Eubanks said:

"They don't step foot on the court if they don't think and know they can win or going to win. I can't say that every time I step foot on the court, I know I'm going to win, but I think the more time I spend around them and see that that's how you have to be the more it's been easier to incorporate that into my mentality."

He further said that conversation with these players helps him inculcate some of that winner mentality into his own game.

"It comes from just being around them and having conversations, and I'm incredibly thankful for them and those relationships because I definitely that those served and benefited me greatly. Just being able to have that access to players like that."

Christopher Eubanks reveals how Kim Clijsters helped him win his first career title

Christopher Eubanks

Christopher Eubanks defeated Adrian Mannarino in the final of the 2023 Mallorca Open to win his maiden title on the ATP Tour on July 1. The American was surprised that this career milestone came on the grass, which he considered not to be a favorable surface.

After his triumph in Spain, Eubanks revealed that four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters helped him mentally prepare before the grass season. The 27-year-old texted Clijsters after struggling on grass, calling it "the stupidest surface to play on."

Eubanks tweeted screenshots of their conversation in which Clijster advised him to improve his footwork to deal with the inconsistent bounce on grass. The Belgian also guided Eubanks to play more slices.

"How it started vs. How it’s going. Major THANK YOU to @Clijsterskim for keeping my spirits up at the start of this grass court season. I really appreciate you," Christopher Eubanks wrote on Twitter.

Christopher Eubanks @chris_eubanks96



Major THANK YOU to @Clijsterskim for keeping my spirits up at the start of this grass court season. I really appreciate you 🥹 🏾 How it started vs. How it’s goingMajor THANK YOU to @Clijsterskim for keeping my spirits up at the start of this grass court season. I really appreciate you 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ZgKlQdG6zf " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/ZgKlQdG6zf

Eubanks will next face Andres Martin in the first round of the Atlanta Open on Monday, July 24.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas