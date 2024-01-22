"Green & gold looks better on you" - Alex de Minaur cheekily suggests girlfriend Katie Boulter donned Australian colors better at Melbourne Slam

Alex de Minaur cheekily suggested that the famed Aussie "Green and Gold" looked better on girlfriend Katie Boulter, after she sported a bright green dress at the 2024 Australian Open.

The "Green and Gold" are symbolic colors of almost every Australian sports jersey, and have been for decades together. The cricket, football, and rugby teams are just a few who wear it almost every time they take to the field.

Many players, including Katie Boulter, sported a green dress by Nike at the event. The World No. 54 began her campaign in Melbourne with a 7-5, 7-6(1) win over Yue Yuan of China in the first round. She was, however, defeated in the next round by 12th seed Qinwen Zheng.

Despite her early exit, Boulter penned a heartfelt tribute to Australia via her Instagram account. She expressed disappointment at not being able to carry the British flag further, but remained positive about everything the country had to offer.

"It’s no red white and blue, but the green and gold dress comes in a close second. Thank you Australia 🫶🏼 Already excited to see you next year," Boulter wrote.

Responding to the Brit's post in the comments, De Minaur conceded that:

"Green and gold looks better on you."

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter went public with their relationship in 2021. The pair teamed up at Wimbledon 2023 to play mixed doubles. They won their opening-round match but lost the second.

Alex de Minaur exits from Australian Open in 4R

Alex de Minaur during his round four singles match against Andrey Rublev at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Alex de Minaur kicked off his campaign at the 2024 Australian Open against former World No. 3 Milos Raonic. He went through on a walkover after the Canadian retired at 6-7(6), 6-3, 2-0.

The Australian breezed through the next two rounds, seeing off Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-0, 6-3 in the second round and Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in the third.

Up against the No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev in the fourth round, De Minaur played his ferocious best to go up two sets to one. Despite his relentless fight, Rublev prevailed in the final two sets, even bageling his opponent in the final one to edge it 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0.

Rublev will take on No. 4 seed Jannik Sinner next in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash scheduled for Tuesday, January 23.