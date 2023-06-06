"Grey t-shirts never a good idea" - Andy Murray's mother Judy pokes fun at son over Surbiton Challenger appearance 

Andy Murray's mother Judy Murray recently teased her son for donning a grey t-shirt while meeting with some young athletes during his visit to the Surbiton Tennis Academy.

On Monday, June 6, Murray began his grass-court season with a victory at the ATP Challenger Tour 125 event in Surbiton. He defeated Hyeon Chung 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

The Brit won 24 out of 29 first-serve points to defeat Chung, who had only played three matches since returning from a two-and-a-half-year hiatus due to a back injury.

Murray visited the Surbiton Tennis Academy to meet with some of the young, aspiring athletes who train there. During his visit, Murray sported a grey t-shirt, which unfortunately made the sweat patches visible.

The official page of the Surbiton Club shared pictures of the meeting, which were later re-shared by Murray's mother, Judy, who playfully teased her son for wearing grey when he knows he'll sweat through it.

"Grey t shirts never a good idea when you’re going to be sweating….. @SurbitonRFC," Judy Murray tweeted.

Murray will face either Yunchaokete Bu or Harry Wendelken in the next round of the Surbiton Challenger.

Andy Murray adds 28-year-old doubles professional to his coaching team ahead of Wimbledon

Andy Murray at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Andy Murray has strengthened his coaching team in preparation for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships by enlisting the expertise of British doubles player, Jonny O'Mara.

Murray's head coach is former World No. 1, Ivan Lendl. The two first worked together between 2011 and 2014 before reuniting in 2016, only to part ways again a year later.

With the addition of O'Mara to the team, it appeared that another separation between Murray and Lendl was imminent. However, according to the latest reports, O'Mara will be working alongside Lendl, rather than as his replacement.

"Andy Murray is understood to be working with Jonny O'Mara, the 28-year-old doubles specialist, ahead of Wimbledon. Murray wants O'Mara to join his team full-time, and had him in the box in Bordeaux. Would be alongside, not instead of, Ivan Lendl," journalist James Gray wrote in his tweet.

James Gray @jamesgraysport NEW: Andy Murray is understood to be working with Jonny O'Mara, the 28-year-old doubles specialist, ahead of Wimbledon.



Murray wants O'Mara to join his team full-time, and had him in the box in Bordeaux.



Would be alongside, not instead of, Ivan Lendl.

O'Mara boasts an impressive career-high ATP doubles ranking of 44 and earlier this year, he worked with Murray at the Bordeaux Challenger. Although there has been no official confirmation of a contract being signed, it is widely speculated that the two will collaborate for approximately 12 months.

Andy Murray will also be competing in the Queens Club Championships before making his way to Wimbledon.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships is set to begin on July 3. Last year, Murray suffered a second-round defeat at the hands of John Isner. He will be hoping to make a deeper run this year.

