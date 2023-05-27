Grigor Dimitrov becomes new face of Bianchet Watches

Former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov has been named the global ambassador of the Swiss watch brand, Bianchet.

The 32-year-old is currently plying his trade at the Geneva Open, where he locked horns with Nicolas Jarry in the final and lost.

Earlier this week, the Bulgarian caused a major upset in the tournament when he defeated the second seed, Taylor Fritz, in the semifinals. Up against the American, Dimitrov rallied from a set down to win the match, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(2). Grigor Dimitrov's win over the World No. 9 Fritz is also the former's first top-10 win of the 2023 season.

Founded in 2017, the company was created by Rodolfo and Emmanuelle Festa Bianchet. The company opened its first retail store in 2021 in Switzerland. The Swiss brand turned to social media to announce Dimitrov as their global ambassador:

"We are honoured to announce Grigor Dimitrov as global ambassador of Bianchet. His passion for fine watches, his sense of style and elegance, and his dedication to excellence perfectly reflect Bianchet’s values and uncompromising quest for beauty and style. Welcome Grigor! @GrigorDimitrov

The three-time Grand Slam semifinalist also sang the praises of the watch brand and further expressed his excitement to work with Bianchet.

"I’ve been drawn to the beauty of Bianchet’s timepieces since the launch of the brand. Each timepiece is a true work of art in every detail, and I’m excited to be a part of the brand’s journey. I don't want to compare myself to anyone, I run my own race," Dimitrov said.

How has Grigor Dimitrov fared so far in 2023?

Grigor Dimitrov kicked off his season with the United Cup in Brisbane. He followed it up with an appearance at the Australian Open. At the Melbourne Major, the former World No. 3 reached the third round and lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

At the Rotterdam Open in the Netherlands, Dimitrov reached the semifinals of the tournament. En route to the match, he defeated the likes of Hubert Hurkacz and Alex de Minaur. In the semifinals, the Bulgarian lost to Daniil Medvedev.

At the Marseille Open, the World No. 33 reached the quarterfinals and lost to Alexander Bublik. Since then, Grigor Dimitrov has participated in quite a lot of tournaments, including the Sunshine Double, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open, but failed to reach the quarterfinals of any of the tournaments.

At the Geneva Open, Dimitrov beat Fritz to make it to the final of the campaign only to lose in the summit clash against Nicolas Jarry.

