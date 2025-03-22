Grigor Dimitrov creates magical birthday moment for lucky fan with surprise rose delivery amid Miami Open campaign

Grigor Dimitrov recently melted hearts when he surprised a fan with a rose on her birthday. The heartwarming moment came during his continued quest at the 2025 Miami Open.

In a sweet video that's been making the rounds online, Dimitrov took a break from his tournament schedule to make a fan's birthday a little bit brighter. In response to an appeal from her best friend, the 33-year-old tennis star approached the unaware fan on her workday with a plain but heartfelt query:

"I heard you have a birthday?"

As the fan smiled in amazement, Dimitrov then added:

"Do you like roses?" before handing her a single yellow rose.

The emotional encounter was topped off by a friendly hug, leaving the fan clearly touched by the unexpected exchange.

Watch the video here:

The former World No. 3 is making his 14th appearance at the Miami Open. The 14th seed had received a first-round bye before easily beating Italian wildcard Federico Cina 6-1, 6-4 in the second round. He now faces a match against 22nd seed Karen Khachanov in the third round with a chance to increase his 4-1 head-to-head advantage over the Russian. Their last encounter came at the 2024 Paris Masters where Khachanov defeated the Bulgarian 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Grigor Dimitrov entered the stands to surprise disabled fan with his wristband after 2024 Marseille Open 2R win

In Picture: Grigor Dimitrov during the Rolex Paris Masters (Source: Getty)

Grigor Dimitrov demonstrated a heartwarming gesture after beating Sebastian Korda 6-1, 7-6(5) in the second round of the 2024 Open 13 in Marseille. After winning the match, he paused to acknowledge the crowd and took extra time to shake hands with a disabled fan in the crowd, giving him his wristband and taking a selfie with him.

Watch the video here:

The former World No. 3 continued his strong tournament performance, beating Arthur Rinderknech and Karen Khachanov to reach the final. However, his title aspirations were crushed when he lost 4-6, 3-6 to Ugo Humbert in the final.

In contrast, Dimitrov had a heated exchange with a spectator after defeating Alexei Popyrin 7-6(5), 6-2 in the third round of the Shanghai Masters. As he left the court, an overly enthusiastic fan nearly pushed him to the ground, causing Dimitrov to become visibly upset before regaining his composure. He reported the incident to ATP officials and then quit the court.

Watch the video here:

Dimitrov's Shanghai campaign ended in the next round, where he lost 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 against Jakub Mensik in the Round of 16.

