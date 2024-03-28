Grigor Dimitrov recently went through a fan-voted list of the ten most handsome players on the ATP Tour.

Dimitrov is currently competing at the 2024 Miami Open. He has made it into the quarterfinals in the men's singles draw and is set to clash with Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday, March 28, for a place in the final four.

He took some time out of his preparation for the match and guessed if his colleagues made it onto the list of most handsome men on tour as voted by Broadcast Boys' followers TikTok.

Dimitrov's first bet on Karen Khachanov came good as the Russian was picked as the second-most handsome ATP player. He then correctly named Casper Ruud, who stood fifth.

The Bulgarian then briefly struggled to come up with a name as he wrongly picked Carlos Alcaraz and Marton Fucsovics in his next two guesses. He then received a hint about his name being in the top 10 from the host Lucas Brody.

"I'll give you a hint, you're being very humble," Brody said.

Grigor Dimitrov replied:

"I'm an old dog, so they should not put me in there."

Brody told him that he stood fourth on the list.

"You may have been number one three years ago but now you're number four," Brody added.

Dimitrov then went on a roll and hit the bull's eye with Matteo Berrettini (3), Dominic Thiem (8), and Alexander Zverev (9). He then got one wrong with Jannik Sinner as his next pick but guessed the remaining four, i.e., Tommy Paul (1), Lorenzo Musetti (6), Taylor Fritz (7), and Stefanos Tsitsipas (10).

Grigor Dimitrov trails his next Miami Open opponent Carlos Alcaraz 1-3 in their head-to-head

Grigor Dimitrov (R) shakes hands with Carlos Alcaraz.

Grigor Dimitrov will be viewed as the underdog against Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday at the Miami Open 2024 as he trails the Spaniard 1-3 in their head-to-head.

Moreover, Alcaraz has yet to drop a set in Miami after downing Roberto Carballes Baena, Gael Monfils, and Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets. The first seed is also eyeing his first Sunshine Double after triumphing at Indian Wells earlier this month.

On the other hand, Grigor Dimitrov must be more fatigued from his two intense battles at Miami Gardens this past week. In his opener, he was forced to produce a comeback effort by Alejandro Tabilo to earn a 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-2 win and advance.

He then thrashed Yannick Hanfmann 6-1, 6-0 in the third round but was pushed to three sets by Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth. He, however, passed the Hurkacz test by claiming a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) win.