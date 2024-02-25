"Grigor Dimitrov is so fun" - Aryna Sabalenka sings praises of Bulgarian's photography skills

Aryna Sabalenka recently spoke highly of Grigor Dimitrov's photography skills.

Sabalenka and Dimitrov spent time together as teammates at the World Tennis League held in December 2023 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The duo represented Team Kites alongside Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Team Kites ended as the second-best team at the Abu Dhabi exhibition. They lost to Team Eagles, consisting of Mirra Andreeva, Sofia Kenin, Daniil Medvedev, and Andrey Rublev, in the final.

Sabalenka came across a fan question about Grigor Dimitrov in a recent Q&A session she organized on Instagram. The fan asked:

"How was Grigor as a friend when u [you] played with him in Abu Dhabi."

"He is so fun and knows how to take cool pics," the World No. 2 answered.

Along with the response, Aryna Sabalenka notably posted a photograph of Grigor Dimitrov taken inside the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi theme park. Every member of Team Kites took in the sites at the park a couple of days before the World Tennis League began.

In the photograph, Dimitrov could be spotted from behind, taking pictures of a giant fish tank.

A screenshot from Aryna Sabalenka's recent Instagram Story.

Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov have already won a title each in 2024

Grigor Dimitrov holds the Brisbane Open 2024 men's singles trophy.

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov have had productive starts to the 2024 season.

Sabalenka has thus far competed in three tournaments, beginning at the Brisbane International. She breezed past the likes of Lucia Bronzetti, Zhu Lin, Daria Kasatkina, and Victoria Azarenka but lost to Elena Rybakina in the final.

The 25-year-old then flew to Melbourne for the Australian Open. She annihilated every player that came her way to triumph at Melbourne Park for the second successive year.

Aryna Sabalenka most recently competed in the Dubai Tennis Championships. But her stay unexpectedly ended quickly with a 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-0 loss to Donna Vekic in her opener.

On the ATP tour, Grigor Dimitrov kicked off the new season in style by prevailing at the Brisbane International. He started his campaign with a win over Andy Murray and concluded it by defeating Holger Rune in the decider.

The Bulgarian further participated in the Australian Open but bowed out in the third round after losing to Portugal's Nuno Borges. Next, he fell one step short at the Open 13 in Montpellier as he lost to Ugo Humbert in the summit clash.

Dimitrov most recently played at the Rotterdam Open and went as far as the semifinals, where he lost 6-4, 6-3 to Alex de Minaur.