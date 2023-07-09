Grigor Dimitrov is confident of his chances at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships after the Bulgarian progressed to the fourth round at the Major.

On Sunday, July 9, Dimitrov wrapped up his rain-delayed third-round contest against 10th seed Frances Tiafoe. Having led Tiafoe 6-2, 6-3, 1-2 by the close of play on Saturday, he resumed his dominant performance a day later to seal the contest in 99 minutes.

The 32-year-old hit 33 winners compared to the American's 14, did not face a single break point, and converted five from nine of his own en route to a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Dimitrov praised Tiafoe in his on-court interview after the match, stating that he had to be very focused to come through the contest unscathed.

“He’s such a dangerous player, I knew I had to be very focused. He’s a player that has a lot of flare around the court. Great serve, great return, so I was just looking after my game, to be honest.”

Next up for the 32-year-old is a maiden tour-level meeting with Holger Rune. Dimitrov is looking forward to facing the sixth seed and stated that the only difference between them was their ages.

“It’s going to be one of those matches. I have to take it like any other match. Of course he is young, talented and a very dangerous player, but so am I. Minus the young part!” he added.

“I think the older I get, the more I enjoy it” - Grigor Dimitrov focuses on the present as he enjoys Wimbledon 2023 run

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Grigor Dimitrov has enjoyed a good run at Grand Slams this year. He reached the third round at the Australian Open and the fourth round at the French Open.

Now, at the Wimbledon Championships, he has progressed to the fourth round and will be looking to emulate his performance from 2014, when he reached the semifinals.

Dimitrov is enjoying his run at SW19 this fortnight and is focusing on himself, without paying too much attention to who is on the other side of the net.

“The past weeks have been amazing weeks for me, out here in England. I’m just enjoying every single day,” he said.

“For me, I’m not looking at any [external factors] right now. I’m just focusing on my side of the net and looking after my game. I really enjoy coming out here and am really enjoying playing at the moment a lot. I think the older I get, the more I enjoy it, which is interesting,” he added.

