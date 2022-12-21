Grigor Dimitrov joins forces with former Andy Murrray coach ahead of 2023 season

Former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov introduced a change to his coaching staff ahead of the commencement of the 2023 season. Jamie Delgado, former coach of Andy Murray, will join Dimitrov as the latter prepares himself for next season.

Delgado is a former British tennis professional with a career-high singles ranking of 121. The Brit had a short stint with Denis Shapovalov at the start of the current season. With Daniel Valverde already on the team, Delgado becomes the second member of Dimitrov's coaching staff to have coached former World No. 1 Andy Murray.

As reported by Bulgarian media outlet TennisKafe, Delgado will work alongside Valverde. The Venezuelan has been coaching Dimitrov since October 2022, his second stint with the Bulgarian.

"I am really looking forward to starting my off season a little bit earlier and have a good crack at 2023" - Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov at the Erste Bank Open 2022 - Day 8

Grigor Dimitrov is determined to improve his game in order to have a better 2023 season. With a slight shuffle in his coaching staff, the Bulgarian is hopeful of trying new things according to his strengths and weaknesses.

Speaking on an ATP Tennis Radio podcast, Dimitrov said:

"I have had better years, but I am not allowed to complain. I think that despite the fact that I could have had better results in certain tournaments, I am very atleast that I put myself out there again and again. I am also trying to build in a bit more of momentum. I think overall in the past three to four months have been tough with injuries and things that I have to take care of. Yeah, I had to simply go one at a time and of course, now the body feels good, which is pretty good. I am really looking forward to starting my offseason a little bit earlier and have a good crack at 2023," he said.

Speaking further about the need to take some time off to reflect on his year and game, Grigor Dimitrov said:

"I think I definitely need some time off just to take for myself, just to reflect, I think on the year, on a lot of other things that I think I have been working on and on my body, on my game and so on. First and foremost, I will try to restructure the team a little bit. What I want is still to improve. I’ve done thirteen off seasons so I think I know the ins and outs pretty good but always like to re-assess and think what is our goal this time and maybe even try some new things," he added.

