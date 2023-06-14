Grigor Dimitrov and girlfriend Madalina Ghenea recently shared images from their first Wimbledon visit together.

Dimitrov and Ghenea have often been seen posting adorable messages and videos on their social media platforms. The duo met during the clay-court season, where Ghenea was seen cheering for Bulgarian tennis star from his box at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

On Tuesday, June 13, Dimitrov shared a couple of pictures of them together in Wimbledon Village on his Instagram story.

“First Wimbledon visit @officialmadalinaghenea”, Dimitrov wrote on Instagram.

Grigor Dimitrov on Instagram

Madalina Ghenea has starred in movies like “Youth,” “Dom Hemingway” and “House of Gucci.” She has also dated celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, and Michael Fassbender. She has a daughter named Charlotte with Romanian millionaire Matei Stratan.

Grigor Dimitrov, meanwhile, has had an eventful 2023 season. He reached the finals of the Geneva Open and the semifinals of the Rotterdam Open, and will hope to build on that as the tour moves to grass courts.

Dimitrov has notably reached the semifinals of Wimbledon once before in 2014, when he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Grigor Dimitrov's 2023 French Open run

Grigor Dimitrov in 2023 French Open - Day Nine

At the 2023 French Open, Grigor Dimitrov reached the fourth round for the second time in his career, but was defeated by Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

Dimitrov displayed class and experience in the first three rounds. He didn't drop any sets and dominated his opponents with his powerful serve and forehand.

However, he faced a tough challenge in the fourth round against Zverev, who was looking to reach his third consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal. The German had also not lost a set in most of his matches at Roland Garros this year.

Zverev started the match well, breaking Dimitrov’s serve in the first game and holding his own serve comfortably. He took the first set 6-1 in just 24 minutes, hitting nine winners and making just four unforced errors, while Dimitrov recorded eight unforced errors and only two winners.

The 23rd seed continued his dominance in the second set, breaking Dimitrov’s serve twice more and saving two break points on his own serve. He took the second set 6-4 in 39 minutes, hitting eight winners and six unforced errors. Dimitrov, meanwhile, made nine unforced errors and four winners.

Zverev maintained his level in the third set, breaking Dimitrov’s serve once more and holding his own serve without facing any break points. He took the third set 6-3 in 35 minutes, hitting seven winners and six unforced errors. Dimitrov once again made eight unforced errors and came up with only three winners.

Poll : 0 votes