Grigor Dimitrov ranked No. 2 in list of Top 70 Bulgarian celebrities

Forbes Bulgaria has ranked Grigor Dimitrov second in their 2021 list of the top 70 Bulgarian celebrities. Dimitrov is quite popular across the globe for his tennis exploits and is one of the most recognizable faces from his country, so his appearance so high on the list wouldn't surprise many.

Fellow tennis player Tsvetana Pironkova, meanwhile, was ranked 50th.

Grigor Dimitrov had topped this list in two previous years - 2019 and 2020. But this year he was displaced from the top spot by actress Maria Bakalova, who rose to prominence after appearing in the movie "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm."

While deciding the order of the list, Forbes Bulgaria takes into account a number of objective factors. Those include success in their respective fields, business ventures, charity initiatives, audience reach and awards won.

Needless to say, Grigor Dimitrov scores highly in most of those categories. He has a resume that is studded with eight career titles (including the 2017 ATP Finals), semifinals at three of the four Slams, and a career-high ranking of World No. 3.

The 30-year-old is easily one of the most successful athletes from his country, and even after more than a decade on tour remains quite popular among fans.

Looking back at Grigor Dimitrov's injury-plagued 2021 season

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2021 Australian Open.

Grigor Dimitrov started the 2021 season on a strong note, reaching the quarterfinals of the first three events he played. That included the Australian Open, where the Bulgarian lost to Aslan Karatsev while fighting off back spasms.

Dimitrov struggled with injuries after that, losing early in most tournaments and even retiring from his matches at Roland Garros and the US Open. But he fared better towards the end of the season, reaching the semifinals of the San Diego 250 and the Indian Wells Masters.

The 30-year-old even scored a win over reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells.

Grigor Dimitrov's season came to an end with a third-round loss at the Paris Masters, to Alexander Zverev. But the Bulgarian is seemingly content with his year overall, and he expressed his gratitude with a post on social media.

"As another year comes to an end, I find myself in a state of gratitude: for the sport, the fans, and the friends along the way," Dimitrov wrote. "Thank you 2021 and season 13!"

Also Read Article Continues below

Grigor Dimitrov is now gearing up for the new season, which starts in a few days. He will kick things off by playing the Melbourne Summer Set, an ATP 250 event, after which he intends to participate in the Australian Open.

Edited by Musab Abid