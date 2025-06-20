Grigor Dimitrov's actress girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez makes early arrival at Wimbledon ahead of Bulgarian's grass season start

The biggest Grand Slam of the season is here, and before most players, Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend and actress Eiza Gonzalez, has already arrived at Wimbledon. On Thursday, she seemed to have flown to London ahead of Dimitrov’s campaign at Wimbledon.

Gonzalez posted a photo, a scenic snapshot of the lush grass courts under typical cloudy British skies. Her boyfriend and the former World No. 3 hopes to turn his fortunes around in his return to the grass court.

Gonzalez's Instagram/@eizagonzalez

Earlier, Grigor Dimitrov retired in the first round of the 2025 French Open, withdrawing against American qualifier Ethan Quinn, who enjoyed a 6-2, 6-3, 2-6, 0-0 win in the game.

Dimitrov's history has been damning with four consecutive Grand Slam retirements coming up to Wimbledon. He previously retired from the first round of the 2025 Australian Open, the fourth round of the 2024 Wimbledon and the quarterfinals of the 2024 US Open.

Eiza Gonzalez celebrates Grigor Dimitrov's birthday with a heartfelt message

Eiza Gonzalez and Grigor Dimitrov started dating in April, with the actress attending the Madrid Open in support. She even had a post-match kiss and reportedly included the phrase “Amazing, baby.”

Since then, they’ve been seen at the Cannes gala in May, going Instagram‑official on his 34th birthday.

"Happiest bday to the man of my dreams," González wrote in a caption to her post. "@grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you. You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible.

"To the kindest most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming," González added in her caption. "I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G. ❤️"

On the professional front, Gonzalez has charted the journey from TV to Hollywood, featuring in Baby Driver, Fountain of Youth, etc. Fountain of Youth was the latest one where she was seen, starring alongside Natalie Portman and John Krasinski. The movie was released on May 23 on Apple TV+.

Before sparking romance with Grigor Dimitrov, Gonzalez had been linked with NBA player Ben Simmons and actors like Jason Momoa, Timothée Chalamet, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Duhamel.

During an interview with InStyle last year, Gonzalez admitted to giving up on dating for the time being. Meanwhile, the Bulgarian was previously linked to Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova and actress-singer Nicole Scherzinger in the past.

