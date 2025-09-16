Grigor Dimitrov's actress girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez shares proud message as she reveals how Bulgarian dealt with devastating Wimbledon injury

Grigor Dimitrov’s girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez recently revealed how the Bulgarian dealt with the devastating injury he suffered at Wimbledon earlier this year. Sharing a glimpse of the tennis star’s workout, Gonzalez penned a message to showcase her pride over her boyfriend’s hard work and discipline.

Dimitrov was up against first seed Jannik Sinner at the Wimbledon Championships in July earlier this year, when he injured his pectoral muscle. The 38-year-old had been leading the Italian 6-3, 7-5 but the injury forced him to pull out of the match.

Recently, Eiza Gonzalez gave fans a glimpse of Grigor Dimitrov’s workout after his injury. Sharing a video of the World No.28 running with his hand in a sling on her Instagram story, the actress wrote,

“2 days post injury. Nothing stops him. Hardest worker I know. The most disciplined @grigordimitrov.”

Via @eizagonzalez on Instagram

Dimitrov and Gonzalez began dating earlier this year. Rumors of a romance between the two began swirling in April and they confirmed their relationship in May with a red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Grigor Dimitrov reflects on Wimbledon injury as the ‘most painful’ moment of his career

Dimitrov at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Grigor Dimitrov got his Wimbledon campaign off to an incredible start as he outdid Yoshihito Nishioka, Corentin Moutet, and Sebastian Ofner in his opening round matches, dropping only one set in three encounters. Up against Jannik Sinner in his round of 16 match, the Bulgarian was on the verge of pulling off an upset when his injury derailed his hopes.

After the match, Dimitrov called his withdrawal from Wimbledon the ‘most painful' moment of his career, writing on Instagram,

“Sometimes the heart wants to keep going... but the universe has a different plan for us. Having to withdraw from this match at Wimbledon was one of the most painful moments of my career. Thank you for the overwhelming wave of love - from family, friends, fans, colleagues, to the entire tennis community... your messages have genuinely lifted me through these hard times. Thank you all. Truly. Recovery starts now. I'll see you all soon. G.”

Jannik Sinner also sent his support to Dimitrov, saying in an on-court interview,

“I don’t take this as a win at all. He is a good friend of mine. He is one of the most hard-working players on tour. This is not the end we wanted to see. We all wish him only the best.”

After his heartbreak at Wimbledon, Grigor Dimitrov’s struggles with injury continued, and the Bulgarian was forced to pull out of the 2025 US Open as well

