Grigor Dimitrov's 'proud' girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez pens touching note as Bulgarian gears up for Paris Masters months after horror Wimbledon injury

Over three months after suffering a devastating injury at the Wimbledon Championships, Grigor Dimitrov is now set to return to action at the Paris Masters. As the Bulgarian gears up for his comeback, his girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, recently penned a touching note of support for him.

In July earlier this year, Dimitrov was playing some of the best tennis of his life. At Wimbledon, the 34-year-old downed Yoshihito Nishioka in his opening round match, before going on to dispose of Corentin Moutet and Sebastian Ofner. In his round of 16 encounter, Dimitrov was leading then World No.1 Jannik Sinner 6-3, 7-5, when a shoulder injury forced him to pull out of the match.

Now, more than three months after this heartbreaking exit, Grigor Dimitrov will return to the court at the Paris Masters. As he prepares for the ATP Masters 1000 event, his girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez recently shared a clip of the Bulgarian in a practice session in Paris on her Instagram story and wrote

“So so so proud of you. He's back 🫶🤍."

Dimitrov and Gonzalez were first rumored to be dating in April, 2025, and the duo made their romance official only a month later. Since then, the couple have been each other's biggest cheerleaders, with Gonzalez showcasing her support for the Bulgarian after his Wimbledon heartbreak.

Grigor Dimitrov set to take on Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at Paris Masters

Dimitrov at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

After three months away from the tennis court, Grigor Dimitrov’s first round match at the Paris Masters will see him take on Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. The two players have never faced off against each other before, but Perricard is expected to have a slight edge over his Bulgarian opponent.

If Dimitrov does manage to pull through against Perricard, he will likely run into Daniil Medvedev in his round of 32 match, with a potential clash against Lorenzo Musetti looming ahead after that.

Dimitrov has previously delivered some incredible performances at the Paris Masters. His best performance at the event came in 2023, when he clinched wins over Musetti, Medvedev, Alexander Bublik, Hubert Hurkacz, and Stefanos Tsitsipas to make it to the finals. In the summit clash, he went down against Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Grigor Dimitrov's most recent outing at the Paris Masters came in 2024, where he reached the quarterfinals before falling short against Karen Khachanov.

