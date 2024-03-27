"Grigor Dimitrov's a really tough one" - Carlos Alcaraz revisits recent loss against Bulgarian ahead of "difficult" Miami Open QF

Carlos Alcaraz has revisited his 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters loss to Grigor Dimitrov ahead of his Miami Open quarterfinal clash against the Bulgarian.

Alcaraz and Dimitrov faced each other in the Round of 16 at the Shanghai Masters last year. The top-seeded Spaniard was the favorite to win the match. However, the 18th-seeded Bulgarian stunned Alcaraz 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Dimitrov sealed his quarterfinal spot in Miami after beating Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) in the Round of 16. Alcaraz was at his clinical best in his own last-16 match against Lorenzo Musetti, where he thoroughly outclassed the Italian 6-3, 6-3.

Following his win over Musetti, the two-time Grand Slam winner was asked about his thoughts on facing Dimitrov. In his response, Alcaraz revisited his Rolex Shanghai Masters defeat at the hands of the Bulgarian.

"Obviously against Dimitrov, the last match I played against him, I lost. It was in Shanghai. I know he's a really talented player, really tough one," Alcaraz said at a press conference.

The ATP World No. 2 also said that the Miami Open court is going to make it difficult for him to deal with Dimitrov's slice — one of the Bulgarian's most potent weapons.

"Here with the court, I feel that the slice a lot is going to be difficult for me. I know that. But, you know, I try to play my best game and try to get the victory," Alcaraz added.

Dimitrov, seeded 11th in Miami, trails Alcaraz 3-1 in their head-to-head record.

Carlos Alcaraz: "Indian Wells was really important to me"

Carlos Alcaraz with the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

During the same presser, Carlos Alcaraz spoke about the significance of his 2024 BNP Paribas Open title triumph. It marked the Spaniard's second successive title in the Californian desert and also ended his title drought since the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Alcaraz said that his Indian Wells success was important for him both on and off the court.

"Well, obviously Indian Wells was really important for me. You know, in the personal part, yeah, thanks to that tournament I started to feel better, you know, off the court as well, on the court obviously," Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard also said that he is 'feeling the joy' in Miami, backed by his team and family.

"Yeah, I'm feeling the joy every day with my team, with my close people. My family is here. It's a really important support for me as well," Alcaraz added.

The 20-year-old breezed past Daniil Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-1 to win the title at the Indian Wells Masters and is now on course to win the famous Sunshine Double.