Andy Murray’s former coach, Mark Petchey, has claimed that Grigor Dimitrov’s hand position while serving is “suboptimal." He stated that several aspects make the Bulgarian’s serve more complicated than it is necessary.

Grigor Dimitrov lost to Novak Djokovic in three sets in the third round of the 2023 Italian Open, 3-6, 6-4, 1-6 on Sunday, May 14. The World No. 33 came from a break down in the second set to push the match into a deciding third set.

However, he could not carry the momentum into the third, where Djokovic broke his serve twice to win the decider 6-1. Dimitrov trails 11-1 in his head-to-head with the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

A fan expressed his surprise at Dimitrov’s head-to-head with Djokovic, stating that the World No. 33 had no technical issues in his game. In response, Mark Petchey pointed out that Dimitrov’s serve has a technical issue, despite his fantastic career. The former tennis coach clarified that the Bulgarian's position causes him to lose trajectory and slice the ball.

“Going to disagree here. It’s not that you can’t have a fantastic career as Grigor has with a technical issue because he has. However, this is a suboptimal hand position for his serve which contributes to the doubles and lack of slice on deuce and T Ad,” Petchey responded.

“I think Grigors hand is more open, knuckles more down to the ground which exaggerates the open position. Which then had the consequences I talked about earlier but there are a few things that make his serve more complicated than would be ideal,” Petchey clarified.

Dimitrov’s only victory against Djokovic came in their third career meeting at the 2013 Madrid Masters. The Bulgarian prevailed in a tightly fought three-setter 7-6(6), 6-7(8), 6-3 in the second round of the tournamentt.

"The goal is to find consistency” - Grigor Dimitrov’s coach Daniel Vallverdu

Grigor Dimitrov can play many years says his coach

Grigor Dimitrov was considered a talented prospect during the early days of his career. The Bulgarian won eight career titles and reached a career-high ranking of World No. 3 in 2017.

The Buglarian’s current coach, Daniel Vallverdu, recently stated their goal for 2023 was to find the same consistency as before. Despite being 31 years old, Dimitrov’s coach believes he can play for many years to come.

“The goal is to find consistency in the results and try to win tournaments again," Vallverdu told Punto de Break.

"He is physically privileged, I see him in a good situation to play for many years to come,” added the coach.

Dimitrov has had a mixed season so far in 2023, with a win-loss record of 11-8. His last title came back in 2017, at the Nitto ATP finals, which was the most successful year of the Bulgarian’s career so far.

