Grigor Dimitrov spent time after his 2023 Italian Open run with Romanian actress Madalina Ghenea, going out for dinner with her.

Dimitrov crashed out of the ongoing Italian Open on Sunday, May 14. The Bulgarian, who faced Novak Djokovic in the third round, managed to win a set but was eventually outclassed by the World No. 1 in the decider 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Despite the loss, however, Grigor Dimitrov seemed to be in good spirits as he treated himself to a Roman fine dining experience. It is worth noting that the former World No. 3, who celebrates his 32nd birthday on Tuesday, May 16, was in the special company of Romanian actress Madalina Ghenea.

Dimitrov shared an amusing snap from his dinner date on social media, tagging Ghenea, as she wrote his name on their dinner plate.

The actress later made an interesting revelation about their rendezvous by sharing the tennis player’s post.

"Same place, one year later," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Apart from making an appearance at the Italian Open, Madalina Ghenea was also present in Grigor Dimitrov’s box during his Madrid Open match against Carlos Alcaraz. Nonetheless, the duo haven’t confirmed whether they're dating or not.

Ghenea, who recently starred in ‘House of Gucci,’ has previously dated the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler and Michael Fassbender. The 35-year-old actress also shares a daughter with Romanian millionaire Matei Stratan, born in 2017.

Meanwhile, Dimitrov has previously pursued relationships with Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger.

"Grigor should be ready to play as many years as he wants" – Grigor Dimitrov's coach

Grigor Dimitrov’s marvelous one-handed backhand earned him the name “Baby Federer” when he started out on tour. The Bulgarian, however, has failed to live up to the expectations, having experienced a few under-productive years.

The former World No. 3 has accumulated just 12 wins against nine losses so far in 2023, with the latest loss coming against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the ongoing Italian Open.

Despite the lackluster results, Dimitrov’s new coach Daniel Vallverdu opined that the soon-to-be 32-year-old should be able to play at least six more years, given his impressive physical form.

"He was commenting the other day, that he saw himself playing for another 6-8 years," Vallverdu said. "Physically and mentally, Grigor should be ready to play as many years as he wants, as long as he stays motivated. He is physically privileged; I see him in a good situation to play for many years to come."

The Venezuelan coach stated that the team's aim is to rediscover consistency and start winning tournaments.

"We started three months ago, I'm trying to help him find that consistency again, although there is still a lot of work to do. The goal is to find consistency in the results and try to win tournaments again," he added.

