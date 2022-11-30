Groove to Coco Gauff's favorite albums and artists of the year ft. Jaden Smith & The Weekend

Coco Gauff took to social media on Tuesday to share the 10 albums and artists that kept her hooked the entire year.

While her top albums featured CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, Starboy, Chase Atlantic, Gemini Rights, and Born Sinner, her favorite artists included The Weekend, Jaden Smith, Jermaine Cole, Steve Lacy, and Beyonce, among others. The 18-year-old wrote on social media that although not many would be interested, she just wanted to share the list.

"My top 10 listened to albums and artists for this year… not that anyone cares lol just wanted to share," Coco Gauff tweeted.

In May, the World No. 7 participated in the Tennis Channel's Confessional Cart series, in which players were asked multiple light-hearted questions while on their way to training during a buggy ride. When she was asked to sing her favorite song, Gauff thought for a couple of seconds before singing a few lines from Jaden Smith's 'Cabin Fever.'

"Sing the chorus of my favorite song? Gosh, what is my favorite song right now? It's 'Cabin Fever' by Jaden Smith," she said.

Gauff once narrated an anecdote about her parents lying to her to go to her idol Beyonce's concert.

"A funny story, though. Actually, my parents told me to babysit my brothers. They didn't tell me where they were going. Then I see on Facebook that they're at the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert. I was so mad. I told them I wanted to go. They're like, 'We'll be back in a couple hours.' Then I see on Facebook they're in Miami at Beyonce and Jay-Z," Coco Gauff said.

Coco Gauff picks her NFL dream team

Coco Gauff finished the year as the seventh-ranked player

Coco Gauff cheered for the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. In an interview, the youngster was asked who she would pick from the tennis roster to build her dream NFL team. Nominating herself as the coach, Gauff chose Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios, Frances Tiafoe, and Caty McNally.

"I don't know if I can name enough for a whole team, but I'll do like the main positions. Quarterback, I'm gonna go with Rafael Nadal, because I feel like he makes the right plays at the right time. Who else would I add on my team for team? I'm gonna go with Nick Kyrgios. I have never see him throw a football or like running a football, so I don't know," Coco Gauff said.

"Now I think we need a big guy, tennis doesn't have big bodies, but I'm go with Frances Tiafoe. In the end, I think I need somebody that's gonna like, keep me calm, because I'm not gonna be on the field, I'm gonna be the coach. So I think I'm gonna go to Caty McNally to do that," she added.

