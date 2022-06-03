Ground staff surprise Rafael Nadal with birthday greetings ahead of his French Open semifinal 

Rafael Nadal has won it all in his illustrious career - 21 Grand Slam titles, 91 ATP singles titles, five Davis Cups and Olympic gold medals in both singles and doubles being the pick of the crop.

The Spaniard is chasing a record-breaking 22nd Grand Slam title, which would take his tally to two more than his peers Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, who turns 36 today, was surprised with birthday wishes by the training court ground staff.

"Happy Birthday Rafa," was the message written on the clay surface ahead of Nadal’s training session.

Nadal has always contested at Roland Garros on his birthday over the last few years, and everyone involved - from the ball boys and caretakers to the doctors, tournament directors and others - has always made this day special for the King of Clay.

Story continues below ad

‘I need to play my 100 per cent, he is one of the best players in the world’ - Rafael Nadal on his semifinal clash with Alexander Zverev

Court Philippe-Chatrier will play host to the French Open semifinal clash between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev.

Rafael Nadal will battle it out against World No. 3 Alexander Zverev for a place in the 2022 French Open final. Zverev has been in fine form over the past two weeks and will present a stern test for the Spaniard.

Story continues below ad

While Nadal was happy with the manner of his quarterfinal victory over Novak Djokovic, he is fully focused on facing the German in the semis.

“I am excited to be in the semifinals. I have a good victory and a good level of energy in the quarterfinals, but now another big challenge is coming,” Nadal said.

The Spaniard said that he needs to be at his 100 percent once again if he wants to progress to the final.

“Zverev is playing great, he had a great clay-court season and he’s playing well. He won against [Carlos] Alcaraz because he did a lot of things well, so I need to play my 100 percent again” Nadal said.

Nadal added that the only way he can overcome the German is if he plays at his aggressive best.

Story continues below ad

“He’s a great player, one of the best in the world without a doubt. The only way to get through is to play aggressively and with the right determination from beginning to end. And just be focussed all the time,” said Nadal.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



looks ahead to his semi-final:



#RolandGarros 🗣️ "Another big challenge is coming tomorrow" @RafaelNadal looks ahead to his semi-final: 🗣️ "Another big challenge is coming tomorrow"@RafaelNadal looks ahead to his semi-final:#RolandGarros

The pair have played each other nine times so far, of which five were on clay courts. Though Nadal leads 6-3 head-to-head, Zverev has picked up three wins from their four recent meetings.

Story continues below ad

Eurosport @eurosport



Nadal vs. A. Zverev will be some 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲! 🍿



#RolandGarros | @Babsschett 🗣️ @ChrissieEvert : "I think we're going to see their best tennis"Nadal vs. A. Zverev will be some 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲! 🍿 🗣️ @ChrissieEvert: "I think we're going to see their best tennis" 😍 Nadal vs. A. Zverev will be some 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲! 🍿#RolandGarros | @Babsschett https://t.co/umCTcZdyJG

Their most recent encounter, at the 2021 ATP Rome Masters, saw Nadal triumph 6-3, 6-4.

While Nadal will be looking to win his 22nd Grand Slam, Zverev will be desperate to pick up his maiden Grand Slam trophy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far