"Grown a** old man crying like his bully mother" - Fans furious over Andy Murray's 'embarrassing' Emma Raducanu comments about Wimbledon fiasco

Andy Murray recently revisited the ill-fated end to his hopes of playing at the Wimbledon Championships one last time due to Emma Raducanu's controversial, last-minute withdrawal from mixed doubles last year. However, the former ATP No. 1 and three-time Major champion's take on the subject didn't go down well with several tennis fans.At the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Andy Murray withdrew from men's singles, but did enter the men's doubles draw with brother Jamie and the mixed doubles draw with Emma Raducanu. In men's doubles, the Murray brothers suffered a first-round loss.In the aftermath of the result, the former two-time men's singles champion at SW19 delivered an emotional speech and was given a memorable send-off not just by the fans, but also by some of tennis' most iconic names such as Martina Navratilova and Novak Djokovic. However, he had hoped of playing at least one more time at the prestigious grass Major because of his mixed doubles entry with Raducanu.Unfortunately, Andy Murray and his team were informed by Emma Raducanu merely hours before their first-round match that she couldn't play. The WTA star's decision stemmed from her desire to keep herself fit and injury-free for her women's singles campaign at the tournament. Unsurprisingly, controversy followed, particularly due to the behavior of Andy Murray's mother Judy after Raducanu's decision was confirmed.Things though, eventually calmed down. However, the former No. 1 recently brought up the episode in an interview with The Times, saying:&quot;We exchanged multiple messages since Wimbledon, and things were fine after we cleared everything up. It was obviously a pretty emotional time for me and everyone around me, so it was hard but, like I said, I was really happy with the way that my career finished.&quot;Andy Murray added:&quot;I got to play my last match at Wimbledon with my brother. Emma’s not someone that beforehand we were communicating all the time or discussing ideas about her game and things like that, so that hasn’t changed.&quot;Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) were far from impressed with what the two-time Olympic gold medalist had to say about Raducanu and his relationship with her.&quot;Grown a** old man still crying and just like his astonishing bully mother. You asked her bcoz of her fame, why didn't you asked other LTA kids whom you were mentoring or know more? This fam can't move on, from mother to brother to him,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Kind of embarrassing to drag this whole thing out like this tbh. You are a grown man who retired 7 times let’s be moving on,&quot; commented another.&quot;Old guy getting salty over a teenager? She was injured, right?,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;She should be forgiven, she was very young, hurt, and someone gave her the wrong advice,&quot; opined one.&quot;Wow so what his mom said Andy agreed. How classy,&quot; another added, sarcastically.&quot;So if you weren't close to begin with, why asked her? 🧐 Needed her name apparently,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Despite withdrawing from mixed doubles with Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2024, Emma Raducanu's singles campaign was shockingly ended by qualifierEmma Raducanu after being ousted from women's singles competition at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)Emma Raducanu made the decision to pull out from mixed doubles with Andy Murray at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships to focus exclusively on preparing for her women's singles fourth-round clash against qualifier Lulu Sun. Remarkably, the match ended in Sun's favor. At the time, Sun was the World No. 123 in the WTA Tour's singles rankings, but she put herself in pole position for the win by clinching the first set 6-2. Raducanu though, bounced back in the second, winning it 7-5 to take the contest into a deciding third set. Here, Sun dominated the Brit once more to win the set 6-2 and oust the 2021 US Open women's singles champion from the grass Major.