Guadalajara Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The debut edition of the Guadalajara Open will take place from October 17-23. The season's final WTA 1000 tournament offers a few players the opportunity to make one last push to secure their spots at the WTA Finals. For others, it's a chance to end their season on a high.

The world's top two players, Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur, have opted to give the tournament a miss. The duo have been the best players on the tour by a huge margin, especially the Pole. This gives the rest of the field an opening to make their move and scoop up a big title in the process.

Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka are the top two seeds in their absence. Fellow top-10 players Maria Sakkari, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Caroline Garcia are also accounted for.

For Badosa and Sakkari, a good result here is a must or else they will fail to qualify for the WTA Finals. Both reached the semifinals at the year-end championships last year, and if they don't make the cut this time around, their rankings will take a huge hit.

Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova, Jelena Ostapenko, Barbora Krejcikova and Bianca Andreescu, among others, are also in the mix. 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard received a wildcard into the main draw, along with Donna Vekic and home favorite Fernanda Contreras Gomez.

Simona Halep, Anett Kontaveit, Garbine Muguruza and Amanda Anisimova are some of the other big names who won't be participating. All of them are currently dealing with some injury or the other and are taking the time to recover.

With most of the big names on the women's tour in action this week, the Guadalajara Open is bound to have loads of exciting match-ups. On that note, here's all the information regarding the live telecast of the tournament.

Channel and live streaming details for Guadalajara Open

Coco Gauff is one of the star attractions at the 2022 Guadalajara Open.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Guadalajara Open live on their respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom and Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia and France.

Canal+ - Poland.

DAZN - Spain & Japan.

DigiSport - Romania.

Network4 - Hungary.

iQIYI - China.

Now TV - Hong Kong.

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus.

O2 TV - Czech Republic.

Starhub - Singapore.

Super Tennis - Italy.

Tennis Channel - USA, Germany & Austria.

Tennis Channel / SRG - Switzerland.

Tennis Channel / Ziggosport - Netherlands.

TSN - Canada.

