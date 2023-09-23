Guadalajara Open 2023 Final: Maria Sakkari vs Caroline Dolehide preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Maria Sakkari vs Caroline Dolehide

Date: September 23, 2023

Match Timing: Approx. 6 pm local time, 8 pm ET, 5:30 am IST, 12 am GMT

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Maria Sakkari vs Caroline Dolehide preview

Maria Sakkari in action at the Guadalajara Open.

Second seed Maria Sakkari will take on Caroline Dolehide in the final of the Guadalajara Open on Saturday (September 23).

The Greek received a walkover to the second round of the WTA 1000 event by virtue of being one of the 16 seeded players. She started the tournament with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Storm Hunter and followed it up by beating Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2 to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the 28-year-old beat Emiliana Arango 6-3, 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash against third seed Caroline Garcia. Sakkari saved a break point in the very first game of the match, She then broke the Frenchwoman's serve in the fourth game to lead 3-1. This was decisive as Sakkari won the opening set 6-3.

The second set was completely one-sided, with the Greek winning 29 out of 44 points to claim it 6-0 and thus, booked her place in the final of the Guadalajara Open for the second straight year.

Caroline Dolehide, meanwhile, has been the surprise of the WTA 1000 tournament and has enjoyed a dream run. The World No. 111 American started by surviving a scare from compatriot Peyton Stearns, as she won 6-7(1), 7-6(5), 7-6(2). She then beat another fellow American in Sacha Vickery (6-3, 4-6, 6-1) to reach the third round.

Here, Dolehide registered a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 victory over eighth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the quarterfinals. The American came back from a set down to beat Martina Trevisan 3-6, 7-6(9), 6-3 and qualify for the semifinals.

Here, the 25-year-old was up against Sofia Kenin and was a break down in the opening set. However, she broke the 2020 Australian Open champion's serve in the eighth game before getting a second break in the final game to take the set 7-5.

Kenin started the second set well by breaking serve in the very first game. However, Dolehide broke her compatriot twice to win 6-3 and reach her maiden WTA singles final.

Maria Sakkari vs Caroline Dolehide head-to-head

The two haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Maria Sakkari vs Caroline Dolehide odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Maria Sakkari -500 -1.5 (-175) Over 20.5 (-110) Caroline Dolehide +375 +1.5 (+125) Under 20.5 (-130)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Maria Sakkari vs Caroline Dolehide prediction

Sakkari will enter the match as the favorite to win given the fact that she hasn't dropped a single set so far in Guadalajara. However, Dolehide will be high on confidence after reaching her first WTA singles final, that too in a WTA 1000 competition. So, writing her off would be a huge mistake on Sakkari's or anybody's part.

The Greek has been quite effective on her first serve so far in Guadalajara, serving 12 aces and winning 108 out of 145 points (74.5%). She will look to make the most of her strong serve and aggressive game. Sakkari hits her shots with a lot of power but will have to be careful not to hit too many unforced errors.

Dolehide has a very strong serve, with 26 aces to her name so far in Guadalajara. However, she has also served 34 double faults throughout the tournament and can't afford to accumulate more of those against a top-10 opponent.

The American loves to play aggressively from the back of the court and will have to attack from the beginning if she is to cope with Sakkari. She has a solid forehand and that will be crucial.

Eventually, it will probably come down to which player will make fewer mistakes on court. While Sakkari has a history of stumbling in big finals or semifinals regardless of the opponent, the Greek's experience should be enough to see her beat Dolehide and win the biggest title of her career so far.

Pick: Sakkari to win in straight sets.